Discover the exclusive credit card

recently the Caixa Econômica Federal informed that all users of TEM box can apply for a no-fee credit card. Therefore, customers who are approved will not have subscription or maintenance costs for the new service.

The new cashier credit card will be made available directly in the application that pays social benefits from the federal government such as Auxílio Brasil and Vale-Gás. However, despite the application being made on a platform used mainly by low-income families, it will still need to go through a credit review.

This means that citizens who have a negative name or who have a credit history bad will probably not be entitled to the new credit card from Caixa. Despite this, non-approved customers will be able to make a new request for credit analysis after 60 days.

Learn how to apply for a credit card

As previously stated, the request for a new credit card must be made directly on the Caixa TEM application and despite being online, the whole process is quite simple. See the step-by-step guide on how to apply for the card below.

First of all, citizens who want apply for credit card need to download the application available on the Google Store or App Store and click on “Cartão Caixa Tem”. Then, when the message “I want my Caixa Tem card” appears, you will need to click on the orange button labeled “next”.

The next step is to confirm the delivery address of the credit card and inform some personal data requested by the application. Finally, the user must enter an email where the invoices will be sent. It is worth mentioning that when receiving invoices by email, users can pay them using the barcode on Caixa TEM itself, accessing the “Pagar Conta” field. In addition, it is also possible to make payment at Caixa’s electronic terminals.

In the case of customers who have already been approved after the credit analysis, it will be necessary to choose the available limit and the ideal due date for the invoice. In this way, it is enough to confirm all the data, accept the terms made available by the institution and create a password for the card.

What are the benefits of the new Caixa TEM service?

Despite the free annual fee being one of the main advantages of the Caixa TEM credit card, the service has a series of benefits. Among them we can mention the possibility of generating virtual cards to be used in virtual purchases, making the online shopping experience safer and more practical.

In addition to virtual cards, Caixa TEM credit card users have the autonomy to generate additional cards directly in the app quickly and intuitively.

It is also worth noting that the credit card brand of the TEM box can be Visa or Elo. In this way, the benefits granted by the card brand may end up varying. More information about the new Federal Savings Bank can be obtained from the institution’s official channels.