Do you intend to receive PIS/PASEP in 2023? Check now the NEW value predicted by the government

Waiting to withdraw PIS/PASEP only next year can be an interesting idea for those who do not collect the amount for the years 2021 and 2022 by December. As the amount refers to a minimum wage, it will be readjusted in January and will rise to a total of BRL 1,302as predicted in the latest information sent to the National Congress.

The possibility is available since the transfer of the amount for the year 2021 was postponed by the Federal Government and it should only really happen next year. Thus, taxpayers will be able to withdraw the benefit in double and still with the readjusted value.

please note that base year 2020 benefit is still available for withdrawal. Workers can choose to request via email, employment card application, phone or even go in person to request the amount.

Who is entitled to PIS/PASEP and how to make an inquiry

The benefit is offered to all workers who have had signed contract or provided services as a server for at least 30 days (consecutive or not) in the year 2020. In addition, your data must have been correctly informed by the employer on eSocial or Rais.

Other conditions for accessing the value are: be registered in the program or in the National Register of Social Information (CNIS) for at least five years prior to the base year to be drawn.

And finally, the worker must have received less than two minimum wages per month in the base yearfollowing the value proportional to the minimum income for that year.

To consult your benefit for a given base year, it is possible to make use of several channels that are available to the worker, and choose the simplest way for you. Enter app, website and even phone number.

By phone, just dial 158, to have access to the menu that allows you to understand how to resolve the withdrawal directly through a call. Through gov.br portal There is also direct access to your PIS/PASEP information and the Digital Work Card allowance.

Already through the Digital Work Card applicationwhich can be downloaded on operating systems such as Android and iOS, it is possible to find the same data directly on the cell phone. But heed the recommendation to keep the app up to datewithout being in its latest version, it will not be possible to view the data and request the withdrawal.