Do you like to roast in the sun? Understand the relationship between this habit and increased appetite

Search from Tel Aviv University in Israel presents an interesting scientific discovery. In the studies, Professor Carmit Levy, responsible for the research, demonstrates what is the relationship between sun exposure and appetite. According to the professor, differences in the body of men and women make one of them feel hungrier after sunbathing.

Men feel hungrier after sun exposure

Research from the Israeli university states that men feel more hungry after sun exposure, unlike women. According to the study, this is due to different metabolic processes between men and women.

Upon exposure to the sun, the human body triggers a protein responsible for repairing any DNA damage caused to the skin as a result of exposure to sunscreens.

The protein, called p53, activates a hormone associated with increased appetite, ghrelin. In women, due to the presence of estrogen, the interaction of p53 protein with ghrelin does not occur. Thus, women usually do not feel hungry after sunbathing.

The study is considered to be the first medical research responsible for linking gender and exposure to UV rays, with positive results to find a molecular connection between increased appetite and the incidence of sunlight in the human body.

For the researchers, this finding is interesting, especially as it takes many participants to find the differences, given that it is a gender-based study.

The research has data from approximately 3,000 Israelis of both sexes, in which time of sun exposure and eating habits are reported. Data refer to information for up to one year.

To find the answer, scientists combine data provided by students with the results of a genetic study done in the laboratory. The conclusion points out that both in laboratory studies and in completed questionnaires, the skin works as a regulator of appetite and energy, that is, it is responsible for metabolism.

For this reason, sunlight activates the production of protective DNA proteins, but stimulates the production of other hormones linked to appetite as a way of showing the body that winter is over and it is time to prepare for the mating period.