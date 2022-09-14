Dynamic Island from the iPhone 14 Pro is copied on a Xiaomi mobile

One of the great highlights of the new iPhone 14 Pro, the most advanced models, is precisely the arrival of the Dynamic Island feature, which takes advantage of the upper notch space to create a kind of changeable and interactive balloon with information from applications or device notifications.

However, Apple’s big news is apparently no longer entirely exclusive to its devices. This is because they have already managed to replicate the function on Android smartphones, more precisely from the Xiaomi brand.

During the presentation of the new smartphones of the iPhone 14 family, Apple divided the devices into two more basic and two more advanced. The advanced ones are the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

One of the advantages of these handsets was the introduction of the Dynamic Island feature. It’s main goal is to take advantage of the notch on the screen to make something really functional out of it, hence the idea. That is, iOS takes advantage of this notch to create a new function.

This is Dynamic Island, which, in the case of the iPhone 14 Pro, joins the two holes to form a kind of interactive balloon or pill that can change size depending on the interaction. In this way it can display different types of information, whether for application control, notifications and even notices and widgets.

The feature won’t be that exclusive soon

But, despite being presented as a great differential of the new iPhone 14 models, Dynamic Island has already appeared present in a Xiaomi device thanks to a new theme.

Who revealed the feat was the founder of TechDroider, Vaibhav Jain, in a post made on his Twitter this weekend. In the post, he showed a video of a Xiaomi cell phone showing notifications in a way very similar to what happens with Apple’s Dynamic Island.

Dynamic Island Style Notifications / Now Playing on Xiaomi MIUI. Mi Theme Developers never disappoint 😎 pic.twitter.com/ImHmbkRZnb — Vaibhav Jain (@vvaiibhav) September 11, 2022

Also according to him, this new function was offered by theme developers for Xiaomi’s interface, MIUI. That is, it is very likely that it is something that, soon, several people will be able to use on their smartphones of the Chinese brand.

In the case of the device in the video, Dynamic Island appears next to the selfie camera hole, that is, on the upper left side of the screen. When the user clicks on the option, it expands and reveals buttons to control music playback. One difference to the Apple feature is that when minimized, the feature doesn’t use the camera hole to merge with it.

The person in charge of the theme revealed that, for now, it is still being revised, but that he intends to publish it soon in the Chinese theme stores. If Xiaomi approves the theme in question, in a short time all users in China will be able to access it and enjoy the novelty on their smartphones.

Unfortunately, it seems that this theme will be exclusive to China and should not be available in other countries.

