Eating little for dinner doesn’t help you lose weight, study says







Photo: Dionatan Dion Cerqueira/Pixabay / Canaltech

For those who want to lose weight, one of the most repeated advice is that you should eat little for dinner. However, a group of British researchers tested the hypothesis and found that, in fact, eating too little or too much at dinner does not affect weight loss. That’s considering a scenario in which the person consumes the correct amount of calories – neither more nor less – for their body.

Published in scientific journal Cell Metabolism, the study on the impact of under-eating for dinner was led by researchers from the University of Aberdeen and the University of Surrey, both in the UK. “We observed no differences in total daily energy expenditure or resting metabolic rate related to calorie delivery time and no difference in weight loss,” the authors state.

Study says eating little for dinner doesn’t cause weight loss

To investigate the effects of dinner size on weight loss, researchers conducted a controlled study in healthy but overweight or obese people. This means that these participants had a Body Mass Index (BMI) equal to or greater than 25.

In the experiment, participants were divided into groups on two different diets, which they were given for four weeks: a large breakfast and a small dinner, and a small breakfast with a large dinner. Lunches were kept the same and total calorie consumption was the same, regardless of the size of dinner.

“We predicted that a large breakfast and a small dinner would increase calories burned and weight lost. Instead, the results of the experiment found no differences in body weight or any biological measures of energy use between the two meal patterns.” , say researchers involved in the study, in an article published on the website The Conversation.

“It was also not possible to identify differences in daily levels of blood glucose, insulin or lipids. This is important because changes in these factors in the blood are associated with metabolic health”, these scientists add.

Satiety issue is affected by meal times

On the other hand, the issue of satiety was affected, according to the participants. This is because, on the large breakfast and small dinner diet, subjects reported less hunger throughout the day. Looking at it from this angle, it can be advantageous, yes, to follow the leaner dinner diet, as it can facilitate hunger control and, with that, it is easier to reduce calorie consumption.

However, by itself, eating less at dinner is not an alternative that promotes weight loss, but it may be associated with other conditions that favor a lower calorie diet. Here, it is worth remembering that the best way to lose weight is to align the least consumption of calories with physical activities and, when possible, accompanied by professionals. In addition, it is essential to have a good night’s sleep.

Source: Cell Metabolism and The Conversation

Trending on Canaltech: