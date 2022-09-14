Eduardo Bolsonaro provokes Ivete Sangalo, who at Rock in Rio rejected the use of weapons. Understand

Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) took to social media to question singer Ivete Sangalo who spoke out against the use of weapons during her performance this Sunday at Rock In Rio. On Palco Mundo, before performing the hit ‘Much Thank You Axé’, which has as its chorus “Joga as armadas pra lá”, Ivete told the audience:

– We don’t need a gun, we need love. Throw the weapons over there. God does not believe in violence, he believes in love.

Eduardo Bolsonaro did not wait long to question the singer and songwriter from Bahia with provocation on his social network. “Only those who walk around with armed security guards don’t need weapons. In the real world, Brazilians themselves are responsible for the security of our families”, he wrote in the caption of the post.

In a mocking tone, the parliamentarian starts the response video saying that he has an honest question for Ivete. He then shows a security camera recording, without showing the location and date of the scene, in which an alleged grandmother and her grandson appear in a rural area and an armed man appears.

Eduardo mentions the singer’s name and asks: “What would be the solution for this woman?”.

The defense of the use of weapons gained strength during the term of President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro. The father of deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro edited 19 decrees and two bills that made access to weapons more flexible in Brazil. This “advancement” was highlighted by the deputy in the post. According to him, congressional support is lacking to revoke the disarmament statute.

In the recording, the deputy also cites the Bible to provoke Ivete even more: “God spoke of love, but God knew that only a sword puts a bad man in a place he deserves”. Then he leaves a message for the artists.

— What Brazil’s artistic elite has to understand is that not everyone is in a position to have armed security protecting their family and possessions. Here in Brazil, the real security is ourselves,” she concluded.

O Globo contacted Ivete Sangalo’s adviser to comment on the fact, but has not yet had a response.