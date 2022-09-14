Electricity bill: Aneel proposes to make PIX mandatory as a payment option | Economy

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) proposed this Tuesday (13) to make the PIX available as an option to pay the electricity bill whenever requested by consumers. Other forms of payment, such as debit and barcode, will remain valid.

The proposal will be open for contributions from society for 45 days, from this Wednesday (14) until October 31. After the end of the public consultation, the process will return for voting by the board of Aneel. If approved, energy distributors will have 90 days to implement the measure.

“This is an improvement that the agency has made to follow market developments, in this case financial. The PIX has become very common among the entire population, and it is up to the agency to monitor this evolution and regulate this matter to standardize the process between all distributors”, stated director Ricardo Tili, rapporteur of the process.

According to Aneel, there is currently no uniformity in the use of PIX as a means of paying the electricity bill, as some distributors have already adhered to the novelty, while others do not even have plans to implement it.

In May of this year, the agency consulted energy distributors on the subject. Of the 49 concessionaires (large and medium-sized distributors) that responded to the query, 67% said they already offer PIX as a payment option, while 33% responded that they did not.

Among the distributors who answered yes, 37% reported that they offer the service with restrictions, that is, invoices appear with the payment code PIX only when issued digitally.

Adherence to the PIX is even more restricted among energy permit holders, that is, small distributors. Of the 33 who responded, only 15% offer the option and 85% still do not offer the new means of payment created by the Central Bank.

Advantages, according to Aneel

Therefore, says the agency, the proposed regulation aims to guarantee access to PIX for consumers of all energy concessionaires and permissionaires in the country.

Aneel also states that making PIX a mandatory payment option:

expand the offering of payment options to consumers;

will improve the consumer experience; and

reduce operating costs for distributors.

The regulation of PIX as an option to pay electricity bills was already part of Aneel’s regulatory proposals agenda for the years 2022 and 2023.