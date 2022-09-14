Eletrobras: difference between ELET6 and ELET3 shares is below fundamentals and could be an opportunity, says Goldman

Several market analysts have highlighted that, after privatization, Eletrobras shares (ELET3;ELET6) are a good investment opportunity in the electricity sector. However, which class of company stock represents a better earning opportunity? Usually, the question is about the two most liquid shares, the common ELET3, with voting rights, and the preferred class B ELET6, with preference for dividends.

In the accumulated of 2022 until last Friday (9), ELET3 rose 38% and ELET6 was up 47%. However, in the view of Goldman Sachs analysts, the company’s preferred stock (ELET6) should perform even better compared to common assets (ELET3).

The bank’s analysts point out that the current 1.025x ratio between ELET6 and ELET3 shares (with ELET6 closing the day before the session at R$47.19 and ELET3 at R$45.99, the ratio was 1.026) is not consistent as spread (difference) fair of 1.1x, based on the dividend differential. That is, ELET6 should be worth 10% more than ELET3 and not 2.5%, as in the current scenario.

It is worth mentioning that Eletrobras paid R$ 1.61 in dividends this month to holders of preferred shares and R$ 0.77 to holders of preferred shares, based on the shareholding position on April 22nd.

According to Eletrobras’ bylaws, ELET6 (PNB) shareholders are entitled to an annual dividend of 6% of the company’s share capital and are entitled to receive dividends 10% higher than those of ELET3 (ON) shareholders. Given that cash flows to shareholders of ELET6 are 10% higher than cash flows to shareholders of ELET3, the fair value per share of ELET6 is also higher than that of ELET3, reflecting this difference.

ELET6, analysts estimate, trades below historic levels of 1.15 times the last ten years against ELET3 and below fundamentals. “With the higher dividend stipulated by the company’s bylaws, we do not think that ELET6 deserves a relevant liquidity control or discount for ELET3”, they point out.

Check out the relationship between ELET6 and ELET3 shares over the last 10 years, according to a chart prepared by Goldman Sachs:

“Although we have seen some increase in this spread since the beginning of the year [com maior alta de ELET6 ante ELET3 em 2022]we believe that a possible migration to the Novo Mercado [maior nível de governança corporativa da B3, permitindo apenas ações ON] will be the trigger for the increase in spreadand we see a potential gain of up to 7.5% to reach fundamental levels, with a potential limited drop of 2.5%.”

When explaining why they see the spread rising in the short term with this movement, the analysts recall that, since the beginning of discussions on the privatization of electricity (in 2019), the spread decreased, which they attributed to investors’ expectations that the company could migrate to the Novo Mercado segment) with a spread smaller.

“While we see a possible migration as possible, as the company evolves from state-owned to a private player, we argue that the combination of shares must take place in an exchange relationship that respects the spread of dividends of 1.1 times”, they evaluate, remembering that Wilson Ferreira Jr. should assume the position of CEO of the company until the 20th of September. After that, Goldman expects to hear the first steps of the company’s turnaround plan, potentially including improvements in corporate governance.

Goldman also does not believe that ELET3 deserves a control award, since, after the recent privatization, it has become a dispersed capital company, without a controlling shareholder. This alone reduces the possibility of a control premium. In addition, Eletrobras PN shareholders also have a seat on the board of directors (occupied by Pedro Batista in the current formation of the board).

Additionally, while ELET3 is one of the most liquid stocks in the industry, analysts do not believe ELET6 deserves a liquidity discount, as it is also among the most liquid stocks in its hedge hedge, with around $33 million in volume. daily trading average, comparable to Equatorial (EQTL3). “At the same time, we noticed that about 87% of ELET6 shares are owned by the market, against only 57% of ELET3, which increases the free float in relation to the total number of actions”, they reinforce.

Goldman analysts have a buy recommendation for both asset classes, with a target price of BRL 61 for ELET3 and a target price of BRL 67 for ELET3 (or 9.83% higher versus common assets) . The respective appreciation potentials are 32.6% and 42% compared to the closing of last Monday (12).

