emmy 2022: mistakes, successes and exaggerations | Subtitled Blog

I think the award that thrilled me the most at this 2022 Emmy Awards was best actor in a miniseries for Michael Keaton. He’s too good at playing the doctor who sees his life and that of the community he lives in destroyed by the opioid epidemic in the unfairly under-acclaimed “Dopesick” (Star +) – series that deserved much more than just the award for best actor.

But the competition with the hottest – and, yes, a lot of fun, although much less brilliant than they want to make it out – “The White Lotus” (HBO) was cruel, and the miniseries about a luxury resort in Hawaii and the eternal privilege of rich whites took almost everything it was up for, including the well-deserved awards for actress (Jennifer Coolidge, excellent) and supporting actor (Murray Bartlett, also great).

except that “WL” now there’s going to be a second season, so it’s not a miniseries at all, but who cares.

By the way: this academy is too lazy, in the middle of 2022, when the miniseries have already conquered as much (or more) importance than the “normal” series, there is still the somewhat generic category “miniseries actor or TV movie”. Please.

Other than that, here’s what I have to say about TV’s, cof, Oscar:

I really wanted the incredible "Only Murders in the Bulding" (Star+) had won a little comedy award – a best actor for Steve Martin or Martin Short would have been perfect; an award for best screenplay would also be;

I was a little relieved that I'm not the only one who thinks "Better Call Saul" (Nefflix) totally pretentious and overrated (sorry world), but I'm sorry that even the great Rhea Seehorn didn't take anything;

I don't know if I liked the award to Amanda Seyfried for "The Dropout" (Star+), but maybe I've seen too many interviews and documentaries about Elizabeth Holmes and couldn't find any interpretation to match her;

loved the trophies for best actress in a comedy (Jean Smart, what a woman!, perfect in "hacks" HBO Max) and drama (Drug Zendaya doesn't have it for anyone, she really rocks like Rue de "Euphoria", on HBO); I also think that Julia Garner ("Ozark" Netflix) always deserves any award it wins;

I won't deny that I was thrilled with the awards for best actor (Lee Jung-jae) and direction for "Round 6" (Netflix), a Korean series that became a worldwide hit with an original, addictive and impactful story (if you didn't cry in the marble episode you're dead inside, sorry);

(Netflix), a Korean series that became a worldwide hit with an original, addictive and impactful story (if you didn’t cry in the marble episode you’re dead inside, sorry); loved Quinta Brunson winning the comedy script award for “Abbott Elementary” (Star+), I think this series will still give that, uh, matured and become an excellent comedy (comedies, we know, almost always take time to find the right tone and win our hearts);

finally i love “Ted Lasso” (Apple tv+) with all my heart (and I love Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein, award-winning actor and supporting actor for the series), but I honestly think this year “Barry” (HBO) perhaps deserved better the award for best comedy – I think the same thing about “hacks”, as a matter of fact. Not to mention the glaring absence of “Reservation Dogs” (Star +). But OK.