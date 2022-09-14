‘End of the Line’ is 6 km from Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral site | World

Thousands of visitors lined a mile-long line around central London on Wednesday, knowing they might have to wait hours to see the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96, at the Palace of Westminster.

For comparison, the edge of Copacabana beach, in Rio de Janeiro, is 3 km long. The expected line to visit the queen is 6 km, that is, the round trip route along the entire edge.

Government officials believe around 750,000 people are expected to pass through the site.

Queue to see the body of Queen Elizabeth II in London on September 14, 2022. — Photo: Stefan Rousseau/ PA via AP

Elizabeth’s coffin has already drawn large crowds in Scotland, where she stayed for 24 hours at St. Giles in Edinburgh. About 33,000 people paid their respects during this period.

The wake in London, lasting nearly five days and ending on the morning of his funeral on the 19th, is a much larger occasion.

The anticipated hundreds of thousands of people will line up along the south bank of the River Thames. Visitors receive a numbered wristband that will allow them to leave the queue to use the restroom or pick up food and drink.

The Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, speaking to people in line, said:

“We are honoring two great British traditions, loving the queen and loving a queue.”

Mark Bonser, 59, from Doncaster, northern England, said the queen was “everyone’s second mother”. “She gave us 70 years of life. I’m sure I can give 24 hours of my own to show her that respect,” he said.

Jacqui D’Arcy, 63, from Essex, South East England, joined the queue early Tuesday night. “It’s important for me to pay my respects to the late queen,” she said. “Besides, my parents love the royal family. And they can’t do that here. So it’s a two-way street, I’m coming for my mom and dad, and for me,” she said.

The British Film Institute will have an outdoor screen broadcasting footage of the Queen and her reign. Plus the queue is close to London landmarks such as London Bridge and the London Eye Ferris wheel.

With the monarch’s death, a carefully detailed plan was put in place over years for her funeral. The plan became known as “Operation London Bridge”. See more about this plan in the video below: