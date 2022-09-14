“Everybody is Nautical”: Sport fans join rival in game against Vasco for Série B | football

That’s because the game in São Januário, valid for the 30th round of Serie B, is seen as decisive by the two clubs from Pernambuco. For the Náutico lantern, a victory means one more step on the way to leaving the relegation zone. As for Sport, a triumph for Timbu will be a very welcome help in the mission to get closer to the G-4. The current difference is only two points.

On social networks, shortly after the 1-0 victory over Bahia, some Sport fans did not take long to admit the convenience crowd for the historic rival next Friday. Some, in a good-natured way, even replicating the motto that Timbu has been adopting since the beginning of the year on social networks: “Everybody is Nautical”.

This, however, will not be the first time in this Series B that Sport fans will cheer for a victory for Náutico. In the 21st round, after defeating Guarani, the red-blacks could be four points behind Bahia, if the following day Timbu won at Fonte Nova. Something that didn’t happen, with Tricolor thrashing 3-0.