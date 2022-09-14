Everything you need to know about the new season of The Farm – Photos

Hold pawn! the gates of The Farm 14 are about to open up to a new challenging and bullshit-filled season. In this edition, the public will have a strong cast, digital news, new animals at the headquarters, spitting from the llamas, baphonic looks by presenter Adriane Galisteu and, of course, lots of fire in the hay. Check out everything you need to know about rural reality! Playback/Record TV

A great fact about Adriane Galisteu: in each reality show, the presenter gives a separate show with her looks and proves that she understands a lot about fashion. The blonde promised to deliver impeccable and tuned costumes throughout the new season of the reality show from Record TV. What will come around? Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

And the pawn list is big! A cast of 21 participants of different personalities, experiences, origins, areas of activity and opinions face life in the countryside to take home a prize that can reach up to R$ 2 million. Who is your crowd going to? Playback/Record TV

This year, Carelli hid a little surprise from the attraction’s fans and put five participants to compete for a spot on the reality show. At the R7.com, the public votes and decides which celebrity will be the 21st pawn. Among them are: football player André Santos, dancer Bia Miranda, businesswoman Cláudia Baronesa, singer DJ Créu and actress Suzi Sassaki Playback/Record TV

After the entry of the 21st participant, the store will become Rancho do Fazendeiro, an unprecedented gift for the owner of the most famous hat in Brazil. In this new VIP space, the Farmer of the Week will be able to take his game partners and even do those gossip and conversations that we love with much more privacy and “pepper”. This corner will still generate a lot of discord among enemies! Playback/Record TV

And of course the bugs have a stake more than special in reality reality! The program’s headquarters received new members, highlighting the bull and also the llamas (mother and calf). How will pedestrians interact with these animals that have already won the hearts of the public? Playback/Record TV

The attraction’s headquarters, located in Itapecerica da Serra, in Greater São Paulo, always receives, each season, a completely redesigned decoration to welcome the farmers, with new colors, scenography and art objects. With a lot of sophistication, the spaces of the house promise to yield good memories for the public and pedestrians. Click here and check Playback/Record TV

the new season of The farm presents a special program with several multiplatform and transmedia actions. Products can be accessed via R7.comthrough the broadcaster’s digital platforms and through the streaming service PlayPlus, where the program will be broadcast 24 hours a day. Among the contents will be: pawn rant, QAP – Pawn Questionnaire, playing fair and many others Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

After the successful presentation of digital programs during The Farm 13 It’s from Power Couple Brazil 6, Lucas Selfie remains in charge of Record TV’s multiplatform and transmedia attractions. The influencer will conduct the interviews with the eliminated participants in the Decompression cabin and on Live from the Eliminated Reproduction / Instagram

At the GalisTourpresenter Adriane Galisteu tells the secrets behind the scenes of the recordings of The Farm 14. Galisteu also anticipates evidence spoilersin addition to displaying the looks she wears during the program Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

And there’s more news: The farm will be the world’s first reality show in the metaverse. With this technology, it will be possible to assemble avatars, walk around the headquarters in a virtual way, interact with other avatars, such as the one from Galisteu and other pedestrians, in addition to performing various activities Antonio Chahestian/Record TV