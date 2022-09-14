Ex-BBB Slovenia Marques reveals discovery of disease

Photo: Playback/Instagram

September is Alopecia Areata Awareness Month. Last Monday, the 12th, “bizarre” was the adjective used by former BBB Slovenian Marques to classify her surprise at discovering herself with alopecia areata, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss and can be triggered by emotional factors.

“And I suddenly discovered that I have alopecia? I think rushing, anxiety… Luckily I have a lot of hair, then it doesn’t show up. It’s crazy, I didn’t even know it existed. I found out when I was in the salon and the girl spoke up and took a picture to show. It’s a hair loss you have. It’s bizarre! I’m glad I found this out soon enough to deal with it”, commented Eslô, giving details of the situation.

But is it really that bizarre to identify and treat this problem?

According to dermatologist Andrea Bauer Bannach there are dozens of diseases that produce hair loss with different causes and mechanisms. For treatment, an accurate diagnosis is first necessary, only possible after consultation with a dermatologist, the specialist responsible for identifying each of these problems.

“Some causes can even generate scars and not reverse follicular loss. Early diagnosis is very important, so that proper treatment can be started as soon as possible”, warns the doctor, a member of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology.

Which is?

Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disease in which the system itself leads to the destruction of hair follicles. The strands begin to fall out, forming circular gaps without hairs or hairs. In some cases, like Slovenia, it’s just small areas.

In others, hair loss may be greater, throughout the scalp, as was, for example, the case of Jada Pinkett Smith, an American actress, wife of Will Smith. At this year’s Oscars, the autoimmune disease took the spotlight after Smith slapped co-star Chris Rock in the face because the comedian tried to make fun of Jada’s haircut.

Another famous person to speak publicly that he has the disease was former BBB Lucas Penteado. In more severe cases, all the hair on the body is lost. It can affect children and adults, men and women.

“Although there is no specific prevention, the most important thing is to look for the dermatologist, if you notice an area with no hair, so that the treatment can be started as soon as possible. It is a disease for which there are several types of treatments and, in most cases, the symptoms are reversible”, explains Dr. Andrea.

