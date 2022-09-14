Falcão reacts to Glova de Pedreiro’s announcement about abandoning his career

Photo: Reproduction / Social Media

Former player Falcão, manager of Iran Ferreira, Luva de Pedreiro, decided to support the young man’s decision to leave his career.

“Friend, rest, live your life as you decide. We are always here to support you. Don’t forget that you make a lot of people happy,” Falcão said.

The position was published in the comments of a video on Luva de Pedreiro’s profile. The influencer announced that he would leave his career as a content creator on Tuesday (13).

Luva deleted all the publications from the Instagram profile, leaving only the video where he announces that he will leave the spotlight. The influencer also deleted the profile picture where he has more than 18 million followers.

“Speak to my troops, guys, everyone is thinking that I was hacked there, I was not hacked. It’s because I deleted the videos, I really stopped, guys. [Vou] live my normal life, peaceful like that. The team I’m on are the best in the world, all good people, they’re part of my family, but it was my decision to stop”, he said.

The Bahian, born in Quijingue, 322 km from Salvador, reached large numbers on the web, including 14 million followers on Instagram and 17 million on TikTok. The success took Luva to the Champions League final at the Stade de France in Paris.

