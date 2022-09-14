Fans fill Conmebol website, prepare invasion and club will ask for more tickets

The first hours of ticket sales for São Paulo fans in the Copa Sudamericana final were intense on the Conmebol website. Many fans have already secured tickets through the entity’s website to the “south” sector, the one reserved for Tricolor fans.

Tickets are sold at https://sudamericana.eleventickets.com and you must register in advance to access the ticket purchase area. Conmebol reinforces that the tickets purchased are nominal and non-transferable.

Passionate and longing for an international final, fans ignore the difficulty and plan to go to Córdoba in the most diverse ways: caravan, flights, vans and chartered buses or “on account”, taking flights to Buenos Aires and from there moving to the city. of the final.

Initially, 15,000 tickets will be made available for each crowd, apart from the tickets in the middle of the stadium, intended for the Argentine public. However, São Paulo will send a letter to Conmebol with the formalization of a request for an increase in tickets for its fans. The request makes sense: the entity itself knows that Independiente Del Valle does not have a large crowd. In addition, the distance to Cordoba will greatly harm the Ecuadorian fans.

The trend is that a new load to São Paulo will be made available in a few days. The Mario Kempes stadium, in Córdoba, has a capacity for 57,000 fans.

Greetings Tricolors!

Daniel Perrone | Sao Paulo Always!

