Federal Police fulfill warrants at SOP, an agency of the Government of Ceará

The Federal Police carried out this Tuesday, 13, a search and seizure warrant in the building of the Superintendence of Public Works (SOP) of the Government of Ceará. The investigation would be related to a complaint about the use of agreements in favor of the candidacy of Elmano Freitas (PT) in the dispute for Palácio da Abolição.

According to preliminary information, documents related to the execution of agreements by the ministry were seized. According to a complaint presented by Roberto Cláudio’s coalition (PDT) to the Electoral Court, state agreements and contracts were being used by the Izolda Cela administration (without a party) to “pressure” mayors in exchange for supporting Elmano in the dispute.

In a note, the State Government rejected the accusations and highlighted that the seized documents had already been sent to justice. “The Government of the State of Ceará informs that all its agreements and contracts are carried out within the most absolute legality, so that it has not refrained from promptly providing clarifications and accessing the documents requested from the SOP through legal action”, he highlights.

“The same documents had already been requested and sent to Justice by the SOP within the stipulated period, causing a new request to be strange, and through police presence. The State Government rejects the unfounded accusations of electoral campaigns and continues to fulfill all its powers to promote the development of the 184 municipalities in Ceará”, the document continues.

After the outbreak of the operation, Governor Izolda Cela canceled the agenda for the afternoon of this Tuesday, 13, which would include the delivery of the implementation of photovoltaic modules for the generation of solar energy in schools of the state public network of the State.

