Felipe Melo praises Corinthians fans and says he expects a hostile environment at Neo Qumica Arena

This Thursday, Corinthians faces Fluminense for the return game of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. The duel will be at 20h, at Neo Química Arena. Felipe Melo, an experienced athlete of the Rio de Janeiro team, praised Fiel, pondered that he likes to play under pressure and recalled the period when he played for Palmeiras to explain why.

“The crowd makes a difference, and it’s beautiful to see there, the whole stadium is screaming, but that’s good for the player, the athlete likes it. I remember when I was at Palmeiras, we went to play at Bombonera, the stadium was shaking, and we won 2-0. The semifinal against Atlético-MG was the same, the first game had no fans, but in the second there was, we tied and qualified. A big team player likes to play a big game, to arrive at the stadium and see the fans having a party. As much as I’m against it, it’s good, I like it, I tie myself. And for sure we will be well prepared on Thursday”, said the player at a press conference in Rio de Janeiro.

The midfielder, now at Fluminense, played for Palmeiras from 2017 to 2022. The player referred to the 2018 Libertadores semifinals, when the Barra Funda team was eliminated by Boca Juniors, and 2021, when they beat Atlético Mineiro. Despite his rival’s past, Felipe Melo praised Corinthians and its fans.

“We are going to find one of the biggest clubs on the continent, one of the biggest fans on the continent, a super hostile environment. But Fluminense is considered a team of warriors, so it’s used to these situations, it’s doing what we’ve been doing, respecting Corinthians. I think the greatest respect is to get on the field and give our best”, said the athlete.

Timão enters the field this Thursday looking to secure a spot in the final of the Copa do Brasil. Corinthians tied the first leg with Fluminense 2-2 at Maracanã. The alvinegro club needs to win to guarantee a direct spot in the final of the national competition.

