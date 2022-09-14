Ferrari flirts with crossovers and reveals the Purosangue, its first 4-door model

It is undeniable that SUVs represent, today, the most successful models among the main global manufacturers, from generalists to those focused on high luxury or sports products.

While Lamborghini, Porsche, among other prominent automakers have representatives in the segment, it was to be expected that Ferrari was already studying ways to offer an equivalent sports car to its fortunate consumers.

And the answer came this Tuesday with the definitive presentation of Purosangue, a model that was far from being a very well kept secret and had been circulating lightly camouflaged for a long time around Maranello.

Perhaps classifying the Purosangue as an SUV seems a bit of an exaggeration, but Ferrari itself recognizes that the novelty is perhaps one of its most versatile models ever produced.

Among the qualities that give the Purosangue the air of a vehicle with high collectible value is the fact that the novelty becomes the first Ferrari car to feature a 4-door body.

Ferrari Pureblood Image: Disclosure

In its presentation, Ferrari highlights that the Purosangue has “four generous, heatable seats capable of comfortably accommodating four adults”. Emphasizing the practicality factor, Ferrari adds that the Purosangue offers the largest trunk ever created for a sports car of the brand, in this case for 473 liters, as well as the rear seats are foldable, allowing the transport of larger objects.

With an eye on competing SUV customers, Ferrari details that the Purosangue offers a higher driving position, but the “driving remains intimate and close to the ground to provide a greater connection to the car’s dynamic capabilities.”

Ferrari Pureblood Image: Disclosure

Creating a car like the Purosangue, capable of offering a superior level of interior space and load capacity, without losing the dynamic refinement characteristics inherent to the brand, was certainly a challenge worthy of the Ferrari designers.

To this end, engineers positioned the V12 engine and the power transfer unit (PTU) at the front of the vehicle, shifting the gearbox to the rear axle. With that, Ferrari achieved a weight distribution of 49% in the front of the sports car and 51% in the rear, a ratio considered by the brand “the ideal for a sports car with a medium front engine”.

Ferrari Pureblood Image: Disclosure

Under the hood of the Purosangue resides the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 delivering up to 735 hp (725 hp) at 7,750 rpm and 73 kgfm of torque at 6,250 rpm. According to Ferrari, 80% of maximum power is already available at 2,100 rpm, ensuring plenty of vitality in the sports car’s responses at all times.

With an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and an all-wheel drive system, the Purosangue reaches 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds and accelerates from 0 to 200 km/h in 10.6 seconds.

Ferrari Pureblood Image: Disclosure

Still among the Purosangue’s primaries, the crossover is the first Ferrari model to support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in its multimedia center. With the superior technology package expected in a car of this class, the Purosangue has a complete package of driving assistants.

Finally, highlights Ferrari, the model brings electric drive for the trunk lid and carbon fiber roof, which, according to the Italian brand, weighs 20% less than an aluminum roof with sound insulation, offering high rigidity level.

So far there is no forecast of the debut of the Ferrari Purosangue in the Brazilian market.