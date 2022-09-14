Fertilizantes Heringer (FHER3) has its takeover bid suspended by the proposed amount

The price of the public offer for acquisition (OPA) of shares of Fertilizantes Heringer (FHER3), by its indirect controller, EuroChem, was questioned by minority shareholders, leading to the suspension of the operation.

This Tuesday (13), Heringer informed, in a material fact, that it received a letter from Genial, intermediary of the offer, with the announcement that the CVM suspended the OPA process.

According to the document, the suspension took place after the announcement of the call for a meeting, in the midst of the process, requested by minority shareholders, to re-discuss the price offered.

In addition, the offeror stated that it “will analyze the convenience of proceeding (or not) with an offer”, for the cancellation of the registration of category A securities and delisting from the Novo Mercado.

This decision by Heringer’s controller will be based on the result of a new evaluation of the proposed price to be paid for approximately 15.6 million shares, which represent just over 29% of the outstanding shares.

Heringer’s Tender Offer Price

About a week ago, the controller made a new offer raising the amount to be paid to close Heringer’s capital to up to BRL 19.96 per share, of which BRL 7.00 would be retained to cover any indemnifiable contingencies with the old controllers.

But with two payment options: one in installments, for R$ 12.96, with an eventual additional value until reaching the final maximum price; and the other in cash, for R$14.46, subject to adjustments.

The first assessment predicted a fair value between R$11.48 and R$12.62, according to the discounted cash flow methodology.

At the end of last year, Eurochem acquired the control of Heringer for R$ 554.5 million, through the acquisition of 51.4% of the share and voting capital of the family of the founders, for the price of R$ 20 per share.

Due to the indirect takeover of control, it was established that an OPA be carried out and the cancellation of registration as a publicly-held company, since the right to tag along, obliging the controlling shareholder to make an offer under the same conditions to minority shareholders.

Questioning the value

The values ​​offered for the OPA, however, were the subject of questioning, according to reports from minority shareholders to the InfoMoney.

According to one of the representatives, holders of at least 7 million shares intended to vote against the established price, during the meeting that would resolve the issue.

The allegation is that the price established, in addition to being lower than that offered for the purchase of control, would be lower than that of other acquisitions carried out by companies in the sector.

Among the deals mentioned by the minority shareholders is the purchase of 50% of Fertilizantes Tocantins, by Eurochem, for around US$ 240 million.

Another larger deal was the acquisition of Canadian Nutrien by competitor Casa do Adubo, which, according to the Brazil Journalwould have been closed for R$ 1.5 billion.

Even the price paid for the acquisition of control of the founding family, by Eurochem, was evaluated by this group as a low valuation.

Special Assembly

Now, the minority group has appointed two members to Heringer’s supervisory board and requests a new assessment to determine the issuance value of the shares under the OPA.

The company informed that it is studying the convening of the special general meeting (AGE) to deliberate on the realization of the new evaluation.

wanted by InfoMoneyHeringer stated that all information about the process is public, and has been duly communicated to the market and that “it will not make additional comments”.

Judicial recovery, war and fraud

Since the change in control, Heringer ended up exiting a judicial recovery process, in which it had been since 2019, for the renegotiation of debts of more than R$ 2 billion.

In addition, its shares soared early in the war between Russia and Ukraine, with investors weighing the impact of the lack of fertilizers in the global market on the company’s results.

About a month ago, it communicated to the market that internal investigations identified irregularities regarding maintenance services in the Company’s equipment and facilities that “possibly were overpriced”.

According to Heringer, if such indications are confirmed in the future, “it is possible that there will be an impact (via impairment) in the value of certain fixed assets, consequently reducing the Company’s book equity”.

In addition, despite exiting judicial recovery, the company recorded a net loss of R$ 94.6 million in its last published result, reversing a profit of R$ 144.7 million from a year earlier.

Eurochem

Eurochem has production facilities in Russia, Belgium, Kazakhstan and Lithuania, employing over 27,000 people in 40 countries and marketing its products in over 100 countries.

In South America, it is present in Brazil and Argentina.

