FGTS of R$ 10 thousand for those who worked since 1999; how to receive?

The increase in the prices of goods and services is known as inflation, a phenomenon that constantly reduces the purchasing power of Brazilians. It also affects the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço), a benefit for workers with a formal contract.

Currently, the available balance in linked accounts is adjusted by the Referential Rate (TR), which is close to zero, plus 3% per year. The value is not, by far, enough to replace the losses with inflation.

For this reason, millions of workers are awaiting a decision that could change the index used to correct these accounts and generate an average return of R$10,000 per person. The action is known as FGTS review and must be judged by the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Who is entitled to the FGTS of R$ 10 thousand?

All those who worked with a formal contract since 1999 had their balance impaired and can ask for a review of the FGTS. For this, it is necessary to file a lawsuit in a Federal Special Court requesting the return of up to 60 minimum wages (R$ 72 thousand).

Although a favorable decision by the STF will change the calculation from now on, the Court can understand that only those who filed the request before the change will be entitled to retroactive correction. In this sense, it is important to seek your rights in court.

How to calculate?

Based on calculations made by thousands of workers using the LOIT FGTS platform, experts calculate that the average value of the lag reaches R$10,000 per person. To find out how much you can earn with the review, just download the FGTS statements and access the portal to do the math.

