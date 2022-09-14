FGTS: See how to EARLY the withdrawal of your benefit

O FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) is a benefit of the right of workers who carry out formal activities and can only be withdrawn in cases provided for by law, such as dismissal without just cause, for example. However, one modality of the program allows the worker to have access to resources.

O birthday loot is a type of fund that grants workers, once a year, part of the balance available in their FGTS, in the month of your birthday. Values ​​can be redeemed up to three months after release.

How to anticipate the FGTS birthday withdrawal?

The anticipation of the birthday loot works as a loan that offers up to three installments of the modality, that is, three years of payment. However, to carry out the anticipation, the worker must first adhere to the modality.

The procedure can be carried out through the following service channels:

Application FGTS ;

; site ;

; Caixa agencies;

Internet Banking Cash;

Mobile Banking Caixa Application; or

Caixa Tem app.

The advance payment can be contracted by any worker with an account linked to the FGTS, whether active or inactive. However, as mentioned, it is necessary to have subscribed to the birthday withdrawal modality, have a Caixa account (savings or current account) and not have an open loan at the institution.

Benefits of early withdrawal

Immediate access to the service, without the need to wait for the anniversary withdrawal date;

Lower interest rates on commercial credit products;

Possibility of advancing up to 3 annual installments of birthday withdrawal FGTS ;

; No monthly installment, so it does not compromise the worker’s monthly budget with payment of installments;

Automatic payment of the debt, on the date of the annual installment foreseen for the modality;

There is no need for an endorsement or credit risk assessment.

How to hire?

Through the FGTS app or website

Access the FGTS APP or the FGTS website; In the “Main” area, go to “Authorize Banks”; Then tap on “Anniversary Cash Out Loan”, then on “Financial Institutions”; Once this is done, select “CASHIER” and click on Confirm; In the app or website it is also possible to consult the values ​​of the birthday withdrawal; Finally, access the IBC – Internet Banking Caixa e Mobile or look for a Caixa Branch.

Through Internet Banking

On the Internet Banking page, click on the “Credit” option and then choose “Anniversary Saque Anticipation Loan”; In the new tab, two buttons will appear: “Simulate” and “Hire”; Click on “Simulate” and check the total loan amount, considering the balance for the day; At the end of the simulation, confirm your registration data, check the rest of the information, enter your electronic password and complete the request; After the amount is unlocked by the FGTS, the contract is confirmed, and the amount contracted will be credited to the worker’s account the following day.

Through the Caixa Tem App

Access the application with the CPF and password; Click on the option “Borrowing Anniversary”, where the simulation will be presented according to the balance of the day; Tap on “Contract” to proceed and finish or on “Change simulation” for new values; After the simulation, accept the terms and conditions of the operation and finalize the contract.