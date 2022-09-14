Find out who gets the jewels left by Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II left almost 300 jewels and would also have left a will with guidelines on who should keep her luxury pieces.

The nearly 300 jewels left by Queen Elizabeth IIwhich are valued at more than R$570 million – around US$110 million – should go to the wife of prince william, Kate Middleton, reported the British press. The sovereign who died at the age of 96 would have left her millionaire pieces in her will to the daughter-in-law of the new King Charles III.

According to a royal source who spoke to OK! magazine, Elizabeth II had changed her will with her will shortly before her death. The moment came right after she celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, that is, the 70 years of power, the longest reign in the United Kingdom.

“Elizabeth II made some last-minute changes to her will and that the revelations will bring shocking surprises to the family, as she focused her beloved pieces on those who truly deserved them.”said the informant, making it clear that Kate was the queen’s favorite.

Queen Elizabeth left a letter that can only be opened in 2085

According to the British press, Queen Elizabeth left a letter written in Australia that can only be opened in 2085. Newspapers reported that the letter was written on a trip by the Queen to Sydney, Australia, in 1986. The letter is addressed to mayor of the city and the people. However, the contents have not been revealed and it can only be opened in 2085.

The monarch made a point of leaving a message along with the dedicated letter to the residents and mayor of the city of Sydney, Australia, which reads: “Greetings. On a suitable day to be chosen by you in the year 2085 AD, please open this envelope and convey to the citizens of Sydney my message to them.”. The letter is housed in the Queen Victoria Building in Australia.