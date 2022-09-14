First case of monkeypox confirmed in IjuíRPI – Rádio Progresso de Ijuí

September 14, 2022

09/14/2022 l 11:19

Janaina Melo

09/14/2022 l 11:33

The first case of monkeypox (Monkeypox) was confirmed in Ijuí. The confirmation was informed in the bulletin of the 17th Regional Health Coordination. According to the coordinator of health surveillance, Ortiz Junior, it is a young adult male, who is out of risk of contamination.

“Fortunately, this patient no longer has the characteristic of having a current virus”, he said. Ortiz also warns people to pay attention to the symptoms, especially the appearance of the “wounds” caused by the disease; “From the photos that can be observed, the eruption is not very profuse, that is, in this case, it was much less. So it’s important to be aware, they won’t always be deep eruptions, as they appear in the photos”.

The coordinator also warns that whenever there is suspicion, the patient should collect the test and while waiting for the result, be completely isolated, as the transmission occurs through direct contact with someone contaminated.

Source: Rádio Progresso de Ijuí