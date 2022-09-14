Flamengo vs São Paulo: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazil’s Cup

1 of 3 Datasheet – Flamengo x São Paulo — Photo: ge Technical sheet – Flamengo x São Paulo — Photo: ge

In the first leg, at the end of August, Flamengo built a good advantage by beating São Paulo 3-1 at Morumbi. The score forces the Paulistas to win by three goals to advance to the final. If they win by two goals, the definition will be on penalties. A simple win or draw puts the Cariocas in yet another decision.

Flamengo returns to acting with its maximum strength after two weeks in an attempt to guarantee itself in another final. Already qualified for the Libertadores decision, Dorival Júnior suffered from suspensions and also spared the team in the matches against Vélez, for the continental dispute, Ceará and Goiás for the Brasileirão. Now, he is at his best two weeks after the clash with Vélez himself, in Argentina.



Despite the adverse scenario, São Paulo does not give up having its best players on the field at Maracanã. Therefore, coach Rogério Ceni spared his holders in the classic against Corinthians, on Sunday, at Morumbi. The team seeks to maintain the momentum after qualifying for the South American final, in which they also had to recover from a two-goal disadvantage: they beat Atlético-GO at home 2-0 and advanced on penalties.

Streaming: THE Globe broadcasts with narration by Luis Roberto and comments by Caio Ribeiro, Júnior and Sandro Meira Ricci, while the sportv broadcasts with narration by Luiz Carlos Jr and comments by Ana Thaís Matos, Grafite, Lédio Carmona and Fernanda Colombo.

Real time: O ge tracks all the game’s moves (click here to access).

Flamengo – Coach: Dorival Jr.

Dorival Júnior will send to the field the so-called “Team of Cups”, which was responsible for giving new perspectives to Flamengo in the season. Without David Luiz and Léo Pereira, suspended last Wednesday against Vélez, and after saving Thiago Maia and Gabriel, who were suspended, the coach climbs for the eighth time the team that beat Tolima, Atlético-MG, Vélez, Corinthians twice, São Paulo and tied with Athletico-PR in knockout duels.



The probable Flamengo has Santos, Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Gabriel and Peter.

Who is out: Bruno Henrique recovers from knee surgery; Rodrigo Caio, who already trains with the group after a knee injury, but is still in the physical conditioning period.

hanging: Gabigol, Everton Ribeiro and João Gomes.

São Paulo – Coach: Rogério Ceni

As the holders rested over the weekend (some only entered the second half against Corinthians), São Paulo will enter the field at Maracanã with their strongest team. An exchange will be in the goal: Felipe Alves, who is not registered in the Copa do Brasil, will give way to Jandrei, who had lost his spot after failures.

Possible lineup: Jandrei, Igor Vinicius, Diego Costa, Léo and Reinaldo; Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Alisson and Patrick; Luciano and Calleri.



Who is out: André Anderson, Arboleda, Caio, Gabriel Neves, Moreira and Nikão (injured); Felipe Alves, Ferraresi, Bustos and Marcos Guilherme (not registered).

hanging: Arboleda, Calleri, Luciano and Reinaldo.

