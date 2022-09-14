Flip 2022 features Annie Ernaux; see full schedule – 09/13/2022 – Illustrated

The Paraty International Literary Festival will honor a black writer for the first time in its 20-issue history, in the figure of the pioneering author Maria Firmina dos Reis from Maranhão.

This is what the curators of this year’s party, Fernanda Bastos, Milena Britto and Pedro Meira Monteiro, announced, alongside Flip’s artistic director, Mauro Munhoz, this Tuesday morning.

“She was an author forgotten in the canon that is currently researched mainly by women”, says Bastos, pointing out that the hook of this year’s edition is “seeing the invisible”. “The Flip is still an instance of consecration, so we want to suggest another 19th century, another Independence”, says Meira Monteiro.

With her novel “Úrsula”, from 1859, Reis broke down barriers in women’s and abolitionist literature — the marks she left on Brazilian culture will be scrutinized by literary critic Fernanda Miranda and historian Ana Flávia Magalhães Pinto at the table that opens Flip on Wednesday. fair, November 23.

The curator of the most prestigious literary festival in the country, which runs until the following Sunday, also detailed the guests who will make up this year’s program – including the biggest name released so far, that of French Annie Ernaux, one of the main references of contemporary literature. world.

Popularized in the country by three books that the publisher Fósforo has released since it opened its doors — “O Lugar”, “Os Anos” and “O Acontecimento”—, the 82-year-old writer will participate in a table on Saturday alongside Brazilian Veronica Stigger . Two more titles by the author, by the way, will be out by the end of the year.

The edition is also marked by a wide female dominance, more than double the male: there are 25 women confirmed in the program, against nine men.

Other prominent international presences include the French anthropologist Nastassja Martin, author of the cult “Listen to the Beasts”, by publisher 34; the Chilean Benjamín Labatut, from the unclassifiable “When We Stop Understanding the World”, by Nevertheless; and the Cuban Teresa Cárdenas, central voice of Latin American black literature, who publishes by the independents Pallas and Figura de Linguagem.

This year’s party will also have a keen eye on the visual arts, with a celebration of the career of photographer Claudia Andujar, whose work with the Yanomami made history in the country, in prime time on Friday night. “It is one of this year’s innovations, to honor a living artist”, says Munhoz, director of Flip, who has not yet confirmed Andujar’s presence at the event.

Other visual artists spread through the program, such as the transgressive Lenora de Barros, the comic artist Fabiane Langona, who publishes strips in this newspaper, and the poet Ricardo Aleixo, who mixes multimedia art with his literature.

The miner pulls a strong program of Brazilian writers of ascending projection, in a list that also includes Carol Bensimon, Cidinha da Silva, Geovani Martins and Amara Moira.

Moira joins the already announced Camila Sosa Villada, from “O Parque das Irmãs Magníficas”, in a selection attentive to the great literature produced by trans people. The names of American Saidiya Hartman, from “Perder a Mãe”, who shares a table with fellow anthropologist Rita Segato, an Argentine based in Brazil, had also been announced; and the Brazilian Cida Pedrosa, winner of the Jabuti for “Solo para Vialejo”.

The writer from Pernambuco exemplifies how this year’s program seeks to escape the fatigue of the Southeast’s literary axis — something that is also materialized in the presence of Luciany Aparecida from Bahia, Christiano Aguiar from Paraíba, Nay Jinknss from Pará and Eduardo Sterzi and Luiz Mauricio Azevedo from Rio Grande do Sul.

The focus on geographic diversity, added to the difficulties in raising funds due to the Rouanet Law strangulation, culminates in an edition with less international presence. So far, there are ten confirmed foreign authors, against 13 of the two previous in-person editions, in 2018 and 2019.

It’s also a leaner party as a whole, for now, with just 17 tables confirmed compared to a general rule of about 20 meetings in the main schedule — it’s worth keeping in mind that more tables may still be announced in the coming months.

Tickets for each Flip table also increased, reaching up to R$120. In the last in-person edition, three years ago, it was necessary to pay R$55 to enter.

Another recent trend maintained at Flip is to dissolve programming in names published by smaller houses and open space not only to racial and gender diversity, but also to editorial. Of the international names released, none is on the press of the giants Companhia das Letras and Record and only one is in the However, another that used to dominate the festival’s imports.

The prevalence of these houses increases in the selection of Brazilian authors, but it is mixed with the good presence of publishers that do work with artisanal refinement, such as Relicário, Malê, Macondo, Cepe and Paralelo13s, among several others, in a logic that also wants to escape the Rio-São Paulo axis. Midsize publishers such as Intrinseca, HarperCollins and Rocco are not represented.

Flip faces the challenge of having a strong in-person edition again after two years of virtual parties, having abandoned for the first time the traditional figure of the curator and the honored person in 2020 and, in the following year, electing a collective curatorship that decided to make a themed party about plants and forests.

Now that the festival brings readers and authors together again in Paraty, it faces other types of setbacks, such as the extemporaneous soccer World Cup, which takes place in parallel with the festival’s schedule, and the national political fervor, which is unlikely to cool down between the elections and the presidential inauguration in January.

See the entire schedule released so far below.

Wednesday, November 23



7 pm



Table 1: Home patriots

Tribute: Maria Firmina dos Reis

Fernanda Miranda

Ana Flavia Magalhães Pinto

Thursday, November 24

10:30 am

Table 2: My freedom

Tribute + Independence (Maria Firmina dos Reis)

Lilia Schwarcz

Eduardo de Assis Duarte

12 pm

Table 3: The gentle fan of the gentle palmar

Teresa Cárdenas

Pedrosa City

7 pm



Table 4: The body of images

Lenora de Barros

Ricardo Aleixo

Patricia Lino

8:30 pm

Table 5: The Dangerous Sisters Party

Camila Sosa Villada

Luciany Aparecida

Friday, 25.Nov

10:30 am

Table 6: Still long fights

Allan da Rosa

Eduardo Sterzi

12 pm

Table 7: Risk and transformation

Cecilia Pavón

Fabiane Langona

3:30 pm

Table 8: What they left behind

Ladee Hubbard

Geovani Martins

5 pm



Table 9: What if I were

Amara Moira

Ricardo Lísias

7 pm

Table 10: From the evil you gave me…

Benjamin Labatut

Luiz Mauricio Azevedo

8:30 pm



Table 11: Free and Infinite

Table with Featured Artist: Claudia Andujar

Nay Jinknss

Saturday, November 26



10:30 am

Table 12: Zé Kleber Table

12 pm

Table 13: The literature I inhabit

bessora

Carol Bensimon

Prisca Agustoni

3:30 pm

Table 14: Red Diamond

Annie Ernaux

Veronica Stigger

5 pm

Table 15: Unearthing the scare

Nastassja Martin

Tamara Klink

7 pm

Table 16: Enter the Forest of Light

Saidiya Hartman

Rita Segato

Sunday, 27.Nov

10:30 am

Table 17: Crossroads of Brazil

Cidinha da Silva

Cristhiano Aguiar