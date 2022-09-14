For Lancellotti, 1994 deserved to be Maradona’s Cup, not Brazil’s

The first Brazilian commentator specializing in international football, Silvio Lancellotti died yesterday (13), aged 78, in São Paulo. The journalist was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital São Paulo, located in the capital of São Paulo, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

With eight cups under his belt, Lancellotti experienced Ronaldo Phenomenon’s convulsion in the 1998 World Cup, portrayed in his book “Almanaque da Copa do Mundo”, and built, in the 1980s, a friendship with Diego Armando Maradona. The journalist, for example, interviewed the Argentine on the national team bus after losing to Germany in the final.

In his blog on Portal R7, the day after Diego’s death, in November 2020, Lancellotti described his experience with Maradona in this way:

“I met Diego in the 1980s, or in 1984, when he transferred from Barcelona to Napoli and, thanks to Luciano do Valle, I became part of a trio of voices in the narration of ‘calcium‘ by Band, with Giovanni Bruno and Sílvio Luiz, and I was able to witness how Corrado Ferlaino put together the best football squad in Southern Italy of all times,” wrote Silvio.

“Later, in the 1990 World Cup, at Bota, I was able to witness how Diego, already a world champion in Mexico in 1986, stoically recovered from a terrible ankle injury. And finally, in the 1994 World Cup, in the United States United, I was able to witness the indecent, perverse, grotesque plot that took him out of that competition.”

This “plot” was detailed by Lancellotti on August 28, 1994 in “Folha de S.Paulo”.

On a double page in Sunday’s “Folhão”, his complete investigation brought all the ecstasy and agony of Maradona in that 1994. It was the first time that the Brazilian reader had contact with the intricate plot that would become a book both in Argentina and in Brazil.

Article by Silvio Lancellotti in “Folha” in 1994 about the fall of Maradona Image: Reproduction

‘They cut my legs’

Argentina crushed Greece 4-0 in the first round of the 1994 World Cup, with a great goal from Maradona. In the second game, the blue and white team achieved a 2-1 comeback victory over Nigeria.

Then came the ephedrine. This was the prohibited substance detected in Maradona’s anti-doping urine from that match.

Bodybuilder Daniel Cerrini, officially integrated into the delegation by order of Diego, was questioned by the Argentine doctors themselves and had his room searched. The pills given to the athlete as part of their nutritional treatment were found – and which, in fact, contained ephedrine in their formulation.

Despite being banned by FIFA, the substance was not banned in the American sports world; studies showed that its use did not result in a noticeable increase in performance or yield. In any case, Cerrini was still swearing his innocence.

Then Roberto Peidró, a doctor at the AFA, traveled to Los Angeles, where FIFA would carry out the mandatory retest.

When he saw the second bottle labeled with a label that indicated “ephedrine”, he noticed a blatant procedural error – the violation of the “double-blind” principle, whereby the sample must be tested without having prior knowledge of what is being sought. .

The doctor alerted the AFA’s lawyers, who, with that, could legally challenge the result and give Diego a chance to survive, keeping him in the Cup until the case was resolved, a few weeks later. But Julio Grondona preferred to play the ace to the lions: without wanting to hear opposing arguments, he decided to withdraw Maradona from the concentration. That way, Argentina escaped any kind of punishment from FIFA and could continue normally in the World Cup.

“They cut my legs“, affirmed the ace, already isolated in a hotel room in Dallas, evidently devastated. I was in one piece,” he lamented.

“Now they stole our dream. And I think they took me out of football for good. My arms are down and my soul is broken. I want it to be clear to all Argentines that I didn’t run for drugs, I ran for the shirt.”

The idol’s absence was heartbreaking. “On a national level, football has not given us a greater collective mourning than the day we discovered ephedrine. The atmosphere of tragedy surpassed any defeat in past World Cups.

“The 1994 World Cup produced solidarity with the disgraced totem and massified a state of depression”, wrote Andrés Burgo and Alejandro Wall in the book “The Last Maradona – When Diego Cuts the Piernas“, which dissects the episode in impressive detail.

Given all this, it is not surprising that the remainder of Argentina’s participation in the tournament has become a mere footnote in Maradona’s drama. Since then, countless conspiracy theories have tried to explain Diego’s fateful positive test. One of them says that João Havelange betrayed Diego by breaking a backroom agreement to exempt him from testing his urine.

The alleged pact between the FIFA boss and Maradona would have been agreed upon during the play-off against Australia, at the end of 1993, when Argentina was on the verge of being left out of the World Cup – something that would represent a significant damage to the entity and its sponsors. .

The ace would have been hastily called back to the selection with the guarantee that he would not need to undergo any type of anti-doping test. With this, evidently, it is insinuated that Diego would have been under the influence of illegal substances since that time.

(Only the fact that drug tests were not actually carried out in the two matches between Argentina and Australia – a highly unusual practice in competitions organized by FIFA and which remains unexplained to this day.)

In May 2011, Maradona himself tried to add fuel to the fire by saying that, in the two playoff games, the AFA provided Argentine athletes with “fast coffee”. “Grondona told us that there would be no anti-doping control. They put something in the coffee and with that you ran more. You have to be very boludo if you have enough controls and the party that plays the classification no hay control.“

Diego Maradona celebrates winning the 1986 World Cup in Mexico Image: © Gary Hershorn / Reuters/Folhapress

no ending

In his memoirs about his friendship with Maradona published in Portal R7, Lancellotti ends his analysis of that 1994:

“A summary of the opera remains: the distraction of an absolute idiot, that Cerrini, ruined a wonderful and collective work of Diego’s new transformation. Argentina, without a doubt, boasted the best selection of the USA Cup. complete and free of shocks, it was much more likely that it was Argentina, not Italy, Brazil’s rival in that horrible decision, the only final in the football anthology that went 0-0 in normal time and overtime”.

“Yes, I know, in life there is no ‘if’, or ‘maybe’, or ‘probable’. But, perhaps, if that World Cup were to be won, it seems very, very likely to me that Diego Armando Maradona… Yes, I feel, this text will be without its ending.”