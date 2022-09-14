‘Fregus’? Atltico has a big advantage in history against Lisca, from Ava

photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Lisca faced Atltico on nine occasions and won only once.

On Saturday (17/9), Atltico has a rematch with a frequent opponent in recent years. This is coach Lisca, who made history in rival America and the new commander of Ava, Galo’s next opponent in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

This will be Lisca’s fourth club since leaving America, in June 2021. Since then, the coach has been ahead of Vasco, Sport and Santos.

Ava has a tough mission in the Brazilian Championship. Leo da Ilha is 18th in the table, with 25 points, and is fighting against relegation to Serie B. Last weekend, the Santa Catarina club had announced the dismissal of coach Eduardo Barroca.

Atlético’s history against Lisca

Lisca has been training professional teams since 2009, but he only faced Galo for the first time in 2018, with Cear, for Serie A. five wins, three draws and only one defeat.

The captain’s only triumph against Atltico took place in the second meeting of 2018, when, in the return of the Brazilian, Vozo beat Galo in Fortaleza, 2-1.

With America, Lisca had the Atltico as a “thorn in her side”. In six matches, Alvinegro had three victories and three draws. All games took place for the Campeonato Mineiro.

In the 2020 edition, Lisca was eliminated by Galo in the semifinals, with two defeats (2-1 and 3-0). Later, in 2021, Atltico again took the lead over the gacho coach, now in the big decision, with two draws at 0-0.

Almost a year and a half after the last clash, Luiz Carlos Cirne Lima de Lorenzi will meet the Atltico again. Ava and Galo face each other at 16:30 on Saturday (17/9), for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship, at Ressacada, in Florianpolis. The duel marks the gacho commander’s debut for Leo da Ilha.

All matches between Atltico and coach Lisca