Full of quirks? King Charles III has weird toilet habits

After ascending to the post of head of the British Crown last Thursday (8/9), King Charles III starred in unusual episodes in front of the cameras – such as, for example, an occasion when he “piti” because of a pen . After the irritation was caught through the lens, the monarch’s bizarre quirks came to light, revealed by collaborators who had already worked with the new sovereign. According to former royal assistants, the firstborn of Queen Elizabeth II has obsessive compulsive disorder, the famous OCD.

The former butler of Princess Diana, Charles’ first wife, was one of those who confided in the former prince’s strange habits. In the documentary “Serving the Royals: Inside the Firm”, Paul Burrell shared some of the sovereign’s oddities. According to Lady Di’s former assistant, the monarch’s pajamas are ironed every morning, as are shoelaces.

“The toilet seat cover also needs to always be in a certain position,” Burrell said. The monarch does not like to touch toilet seats. Plus, he can only put up with using one brand of toilet paper. As the former butler pointed out, Charles doesn’t even touch his toothpaste. King’s employees need to put 2.5 centimeters of product on the brush, minutes before use.

Before Charles disembarks on official tours, the items he sends to the hotels where he will stay are the first to arrive. Journalist specializing in royal affairs, Tina Brown will soon release a book on the king’s eccentric quirks; one of them is to send furniture and decoration items to the place of stay.

In May, the sovereign visited Canada. On that occasion, for example, he ordered that an orthopedic bed, an odorless seat and toilet papers of a certain brand be transported in advance.

Former head chef of the royal family, Darren McGrady told details of the current majesty’s breakfast. “The orders were to put two plums and some juice in a glass,” he said. The professional took the opportunity to confide one of the “pitis” of then Prince Charles. The master of preparations worked for 11 years at Buckingham Palace, seat of the British monarchy.

“He always left a plum for it to come back to me and I put it back in the glass. One morning, I thought of putting on just one. So he called me and asked: ‘Please, have two?’ So I continued to send two and he returned one to me”, recalled the former chef.

