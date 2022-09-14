functionality allows transfer to more than 60 countries

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Pix Internacional is in the testing phase and will make it possible to unite more than 60 countries with a system that will allow transactions between different nations and currencies in up to one minute. In this way, it will be possible to make transactions such as purchases abroad without an international credit card and pay for accommodation in other countries with instant transfer.

nexus

Titled Nexus, Pix Internacional is under development at the Bank Of International Settlements (BIS) innovation hub, known as “the central bank of central banks”, based in Basel, Switzerland. The objective is to integrate all countries that already have an instant payment and transfer system, such as Pix.

In the proof-of-concept phase, tests are being carried out between payment systems in Malaysia, Singapore and the Euro Zone, through the Bank of Italy. Thus, the Brazilian Central Bank participates as an observer.

more facilities

The new functionality will make international transfers easier, as well as new business and trade possibilities. Edlayne Burr, executive director and leader of Payments Strategy at Accenture in Latin America, points out that tourists would have lower costs to convert the currency.

The intention is that with the Nexus, Brazilians abroad can make a purchase, such as clothes or a meal, in the same way that they pay with Pix in Brazil.

“Demand itself can become increasingly international, with consumers looking for products outside their countries to consume. In this way, the retailer would benefit from being able to compete with companies from other locations, which would stimulate competition, providing increasingly diverse and cheap goods to consumers”, Edlayne highlighted.

Study phase in Brazil

The Central Bank of Brazil has the Pix Internacional project, which is in the model study phase. Carlos Eduardo Brandt, deputy head of the Monetary Authority’s Department of Competition and Financial Market Structure, points out two options for the development of the functionality, the first being with bilateral agreements between countries and the second, with multilateral arrangements, as is the Nexus.

“There is clearly an international effort to improve cross-border payments, because today there is an international payment process that is generally expensive, has some issues in terms of traceability, where the payment is from and when it will arrive. These are not intuitive, easy, quick payments”, points out Brandt.

