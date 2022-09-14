Galaxy S23 has first information leaked; check out

After the launch of its famous foldables, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung is getting ready to announce to the world the next smartphones of the “S23” line. And, as is already expected for more recent releases, hyped of the South Korean brand, the first leaks about the new models begin to emerge.

The first rumor says that the “S” line smartphones can follow a similar path to Apple smartphones, and not present significant changes compared to the previous family, the “S22”. According to information from leak experts Ice Universe, and published on the GSMArena portal, the device dimensions and screen specifications are practically the same as previous models.

The most important changes should happen even in the smartphone’s hardware, which can receive a processor that offers greater performance, such as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 2, a generation more advanced than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 present in the S22 line.

Also according to Ice Universe, another interesting change is the S23 Ultra’s main camera, which should be an incredible 200 MP and should be slightly larger than the iPhone 14’s camera. MP and an ultrawide camera that did not have the technical specifications disclosed. The smartphone should still have a battery of approximately 5,000 mAh.

The “S23” line is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2023, as has been happening in recent years.