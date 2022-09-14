Galisteu performs a miracle at Record, but A Fazenda has the worst debut in history

The Farm operated a real miracle in Record’s audience on Tuesday night (13): the premiere of the 14th season of the rural competition caused the broadcaster to have a 169% increase in audience compared to the previous four weeks and was responsible for the best performance by an attraction on the network’s show lineup on a Tuesday in the past 39 weeks. According to Ibope data from Greater São Paulo, obtained by the report of the Pop TV with market sources, this is the best performance since the previous edition of the reality show.

Shown between 11:05 pm and 12:24 am, the premiere of A Fazenda 14 was seen by around 642,000 households in the country’s main metropolis alone: ​​the mark, equivalent to an average of 8.6 points, shows that the first developments in the celebrity race for the award of R$ 1.5 million caused the miracle of multiplication in Record’s indexes. In the previous four Tuesdays, still with the failed Ilha Record, the station had accumulated an average of 3.2 points, rivaling Band for third place. The rural reality surpassed SBT and was vice with ease in every minute.

In the same time slot as the Swedish format, Globo remained in the lead and recorded an average of 14.2 points, with the transmission of Cine Holliúdy, Profissão Repórter and Jornal da Globo. Record, which was in second place, was followed by 4.2 from SBT, with Programa do Ratinho and Cine Espetacular, which bet on the unpublished film Pompeia, starring one of the actors of the Game of Thrones series. Band, with the debut of a new season of MasterChef Brasil, scored 1.7 points, followed closely by Cultura, which had an average of 1.1 with an electoral debate and Cultura Livre.

Even with the good ratings, A Fazenda 14 could not escape the bad phase crossed by a good part of Record’s programming: with a peak of 9.5 points at 11:38 pm, the reality ended up having the worst audience in the history of the premieres of reality show seasons. Until then, the two worst performances of the first night of the competition were the 9.7 and 9.8 points of seasons 10 and 11, both under the command of Marcos Mion. Below, check out the Ibope retrospective of the format’s premieres:

PREMIERIES OF THE FARM

SEASON PRESENTER AVERAGE The Farm 3 Britto Jr. 20.3 The Farm 2 Britto Jr. 18 The Farm 6 Britto Jr. 16 The Farm 5 Britto Jr. 16 The Farm 1 Britto Jr. 16 The Farm 4 Britto Jr. 16 Summer farm Rodrigo Faro 14.4 The Farm 12 Marcos Mion 13.6 The Farm 8 Roberto Justus 13.4 The Farm 13 Adriane Galisteu 12.0 The Farm 7 Britto Jr. 11.6 The Farm – New Chance Roberto Justus 10.4 The Farm 10 Marcos Mion 9.8 The Farm 11 Marcos Mion 9.7 The Farm 14 Adriane Galisteu 8.6

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo. The indices presented in this report are previous and the Pop TV will disclose the consolidated result of Ibope in the early afternoon of this Wednesday (14).