Gasoline drops for the 11th straight week

Gasoline, diesel and ethanol prices fell again at gas stations in the last week, according to data from the National Petroleum and Biofuels Agency (ANP) released last Monday (12).

According to this weekly ANP survey, the average price of a liter of gasoline decreased by 2.5%, that is, from R$5.17 to R4 5.04. This was the 11th consecutive decline in gasoline prices, according to the agency.

First, according to this survey, the average price of a liter of gasoline dropped from R$ 5.17 to R$ 5.04, that is, a decrease of 2.5%, falling to the lowest level since the week ended in February 20, 2021. Thus, the maximum value found at the gas stations was BRL 7.09.

The average value of diesel went from R$ 6.90 to R$ 6.88, a reduction of 0.3%. Thus, this is the lowest price since the week ended June 4, 2022 (R$ 6.88). It is worth noting that the highest price found by the agency was R$ 8.89.

As for ethanol, the average price dropped from R$3.71 to R$3.53, that is, a drop of 4.9%. The survey found the fuel for the maximum price of R$ 6.99.

Why did prices drop?

Firstly, the reduction in fuel prices is caused by the limitation of ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services), adopted by the states after the PEC that creates a ceiling for the tax on essential items was sanctioned. Such items are diesel, electric power, gasoline, public transport and communications.

Thus, from the text, these items are classified as essential and indispensable, which prevents Brazilian states from charging a rate higher than the general rate. This rate can vary from 17% to 18%, depending on the location.

Thus, until that moment, fuels and other goods that the project benefits were seen as superfluous and paid, in some Brazilian states, 30% ICMS. In addition, Petrobras has promoted cuts in the sale prices of gasoline and diesel to refineries.

