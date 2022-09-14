Gisele Bündchen says in an interview that she would like her husband to be more present in the family

the former model Gisele Bundchenin an interview with Elle magazine, talked about her career and relationship with her husband, the football player Tom Brady. The Brazilian opened her heart and told of the things she gave up for her husband’s career, who returned to acting in the sport after announcing his retirement.

“Obviously I have my concerns. It’s a very violent sport and I have my kids. I wish he was more present. I had this conversation with him several times. But lately, I feel like we all have to make decisions that work for each of us. He needs to follow the path of his happiness too,” he said.

Gisele Bundchen and her husband, player Tom Brady Photograph: Instagram/@gisele

The model, who retired from the catwalks to dedicate herself more to her family, reports that she changed her life for her children. “My part I did, which was to support him. I moved to Boston and focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment so my kids could grow up, as well as being there for him, supporting him in his dreams,” she continues talking about her relationship with her husband.

In the sequence, Gisele says that she is grateful for the opportunity to teach her children and that she feels very fulfilled as a wife and mother. “Seeing my kids succeed and become the beautiful human beings that they are, as well as seeing him (Tom Brady) also succeed and fulfill his career, that makes me happy.” Gisele still says she doesn’t regret the choices she made throughout her life and career.

The former model ends by saying that at 42 years old, she has many things to do and accomplish. “I feel like I’m more connected to my purpose,” she reported.