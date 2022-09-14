Gisele Bündchen says she would like Tom Brady to ‘be more present’

Gisele Bündchen opened up about her career and that of her husband, player Tom Brady, in an interview with Elle magazine, of which she is the cover.

The model spoke about the sacrifices she made for her husband’s career, who decided to return to playing football after announcing his retirement. “Obviously I have my concerns. It’s a very violent sport and I have my kids, and I would like him to be more present. I’ve had this conversation with him over and over again. But lately, I feel like we all have to make decisions that work for each other. one of us. He needs to follow the path of his happiness too”, said the Brazilian.

Gisele has stepped away from the catwalks to take care of her family, and says she is “very grateful” for having been able to “really shape who they are as people”. “I’m very accomplished in that sense, as a wife and as a mother,” she said. “My part I did, which was to support him. I moved to Boston and focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my kids to grow up in, as well as being there for him, supporting him in his dreams,” she said. Is it over there.

The Brazilian also stated that she did not regret the choices she made. “Seeing my kids succeed and become the cute human beings that they are, as well as seeing him also succeed and fulfill his career – it makes me happy. I feel like I did a good job of it,” says the model. who want to focus on their own dreams going forward. “I have a huge list of things I need to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel like I’m more connected to my purpose,” Gisele told the magazine.