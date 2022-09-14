Globo confirms discussion at a meeting on debate. check out

After the column LeoDias reported details of a discussion that took place this Tuesday (13/9) in the interior of Globo during a meeting to define the rules of the debate with the candidates for the Presidency of the Republic, the communication team of the station confirmed the holding of this meeting and summarized that the discussions are considered normal.

“TV Globo confirms that the meeting took place this Tuesday and reinforces that it was very productive, with discussions that are considered normal”, they informed.

On CNN, Lula criticized former judge Sergio Moro

According to sources heard in this space, representatives of two parties carried out a great heated exchange. The confusion was between PT representatives and one of Ciro Gomes’ staff members.

The climate would have weighed on the rules of the third and fourth blocks of the debate, which could leave out candidates who were not so well placed in recent polls of voting intentions. Ali Kamel, General Director of Journalism at TV Globo, was even called.

The LeoDias column also found that the order of the questions in the debate will be drawn and the candidates’ representatives need to sign the minutes that will later be forwarded to the Electoral Court.

