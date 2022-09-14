Glove de Pedreiro abandons career without meeting dreamed club | fans

Credit: Reproduction

The digital influencer Luva de Pedreiro took all the followers by surprise this Tuesday (13). After deleting all the videos of his against on Instagram, the young man recorded a video announcing that he will make an agenda in his career.

In the short video released, the influencer said that he was not hacked, as had been considered, and explained the reasons that led to the decision to delete all the videos.

“Speak, my troop! Crowd! Everyone is thinking that I got hacked, but I wasn’t hacked, no. I deleted the videos myself. I really stopped, guys. Live my normal and peaceful life. That way,” said Luva de Pedreiro.

With his career suspended at least temporarily, Glova de Pedreiro ends up putting some dreams on hold. Recently, in a chat on Prime Vídeo, during the Copa do Brasil game, the influencer revealed that he had a dream of getting to know the structure of Real Madrid.

“Boy, I wanted to go there at Real Madrid, I want to, I’m not going to lie. At Real I wanted a partner. The guys are heavy there”, said Iran Ferreira.

On his European expedition between July and August, Luva de Pedreiro even visited Vinicius Junior’s residence on Spanish soil, and showed gratitude for the receptivity of the athlete who will very possibly be at the World Cup. Iran’s presence at the World Cup, however, is still uncertain.

Recently, Falcão had confirmed that he would be alongside the influencer in the competition in Qatar. With the break announced, it remains to be seen whether Luva de Pedreiro will fulfill what was established in a closed contract with Adidas.