Glove de Pedreiro, Jout Jout and more influencers who announced the end of their career in videos and moving away from platforms | Pop & Art

The announcement comes three months after the influencer stated that he would take a break from the videos and break off relations with the former manager.

At the beginning of the year, Luva de Pedreiro became a sensation on social media with videos of his feats in a floodplain field in the city, always accompanied by the slogan: “receive!”.

Iran did not explain what motivated the decision, but he is not the only influencer to announce the end of his digital career, in video or YouTube channels, or even to walk away from the networks after a period of rapid rise.

Glove de Pedreiro announces the end of influencer career: ‘Live my normal life’

In July 2022, Julia Tolezano, aka Jout Jout, announced the closure of her YouTube channel after two years away from the platform and social networks.

“My desire to talk to a lot of people gave way to a desire to talk to people I can see,” he explained.

In 2019, Jout Jout had just announced a break on his channel. “Jout Jout Prazer is officially on vacation. How long? We don’t know”, wrote the influencer on her channel at the time.

The carioca returned to the page months later with a new format, but the last post on the YouTube channel was made in March 2020. After that, came the official farewell.

Online Mosaic: Youtuber Jout Jout launches book, talks about crises and motivations

This Boy, a comedian who became known for the viral video of “pifaizer”, announced in December 2021 that he would take “vacation, with no right time to end”.

At the time, the comedian from Minas Gerais said he suffers from anxiety and depression. He stated that he invested in psychiatric treatment the first fee he received after his video went viral.

That Boy returned to platforms and content production weeks later.

This Boy, from ‘pifaizer’, announces ‘vacation with no right time to end’

In 2016, Kéfera Buchmann announced a pause in the production of videos for her channel, 5incomminutos, indefinitely.

“We all have our phases, and I’m in one where I need to take a break,” Kéfera said at the time.

Kéfera cries after winning the series “Nobody’s Looking” at the International Emmy

“Success, fame and subscribers are all very cool, but life is more than that. And since life is more than that, I need to focus on it. Don’t feel abandoned and try to understand my absence. She has a reason and it needs to happen.”

Kéfera focused on her acting career. In May, the actress published a new video on the channel stating that she will tell her story in the theater, about her trajectory and career moments.

This week, he debuted with the play “Gaslight – uma Relação Toxica”, the latest work by Jô Soares.

In December 2021, Whindersson Nunes announced that he would be taking a break from his shows following his “This is not a cult” tour. “My next and last show is going to be a farewell show,” he said.

“Not forever, because that doesn’t exist. Nobody stops forever, I love being on stage, but I’ve been on stage for almost 10 years, I’ve been around Brazil and seen so many people, in so many situations that I’m embarrassed when someone doesn’t have 30 reais to laugh together with everyone.”

After the fight with Popó, Whindersson Nunes says: “I’m fulfilled”

“I don’t bother with fame because I’m only loved by people as I am, because they know me. And I love that love. But it affected me on other levels and I think I still don’t know how to deal, I need to assimilate, and understand what do with it.”

“And I am very happy with the decision, it seems that working haphazardly without knowing where it would lead was something that made me anxiousbut deciding to disappear seems to put everything under my control again, it gives me a new future, it gives me a lot of ideas, and I will come back 10x stronger, then yes, the planet will have to swallow it”, said Whindersson, who travels the country with his farewell tour.

This week, he performed in Japan with the show. The trip took place after the artist showed his rapper side and performed at Rock in Rio as Lil Whin.

Lumena Hallelujah and Thaynara OG

Lumena Aleluia and Thaynara OG did not depart from their projects, as happened in the cases above, but announced breaks in the networks at different times. The two were motivated by incidents that left her emotionally shaken.

In late 2021, Thaynara OG temporarily disabled the feature that allows followers to reply to her stories. The decision was made after an anxiety crisis during a flight because of the messages received on the network.

Ex-bbb Lumena Aleluia finds feces on the door of his apartment: ”Cena bizzara”

“This time messed with my head a lotso I’m going to take some time here, to look at what they send me because it didn’t do me any good, I was scared,” said Thaynara.

In June, Lumena was also shaken after reporting that two bags of feces were left outside her apartment in São Paulo.

After the incident, Lumena said he was not well and would stay away from the nets. “I’m really bad, I need some time to digest everything that has happened to me, I’m leaving here.”

Both have already resumed postings and work through social networks.