Glove de Pedreiro makes a drastic decision with his career and opens up on the web; watch video

The digital influencer communicated the drastic decision through social networks this Tuesday (13)

Published on 09/13/2022 at 11:33 am Reproduction / Instagram @LUVADEPEDREIRO Essay

Glove de Pedreiro left fans very worried when he made a statement this Tuesday morning (13). After deleting the publications and even the photo from his official Instagram profile, the digital influencer announced a drastic decision about his career.

In a video, Iran Ferreira, who even became the name of a dish in a famous restaurant, announced that he will no longer record videos and will abandon the spotlight. However, the Bahian guaranteed that he will fulfill the contracts with all the brands that have already closed a deal. “The brands that I’m there, I’m going to do the work that I’ve closed, I’m going to work, I’m going to complete the work that I’ve closed with the brands there. But, after that, I’m not going to make a video anymore,” he said.

The outburst comes after netizens speculate that the influencer’s profile could have been invaded after the content disappeared. However, he assured that it was his own decision to withdraw the publications. “Speak to my troops. Guys, everyone thinks I was hacked, but I wasn’t hacked, I was the one who deleted the videos myself, I stopped guys. I’m going to live my normal life there, peacefully, like that. the best in the world, all good people, part of my family, but that was my decision to stop”.

@bnewsoficial Luva de Pedreiro made fans very worried when he made a statement this Tuesday morning (13). After deleting the publications and even the photo from his official Instagram profile, the digital influencer announced a drastic decision about his career. In a video, Iran Ferreira announced that she will no longer record videos and will abandon the spotlight. #luvadepedreiro#tiktoknotícias#entretênews#bnews♬ original sound – BNews – News Portal

After the publication, many followers questioned what would have motivated the decision of the Bahian and regretted the “retirement”. “Queee esssooo Glova?! Stay with noix, tú é brabooo”, posted one. “This looks like Marketing”, suspected another. “Don’t do that brother, God will come with providence in your life, I don’t know what you’re going through but it’s going to work bro”, posted another.

Situation repeats itself

The outburst is similar to that made by the influencer in June, when he started the controversy with former businessman Allan Jesus. At the time, he gained support from several celebrities, which also ended up generating a bond with Falcão, a former futsal player, who became the blogger’s new manager.

Currently, Luva complies with a court order that defined the payments of 30% of the monthly earnings to the former entrepreneur, until the amount of R$ 5.2 million, the amount of the fine, is reached. In August, according to information released by the Uol portal, the first deposit was made in court, in the amount of R$ 31 thousand.

According to the publication, Luva indicated revenue of R$ 103.6 thousand in July, through contacts signed in the previous management of his career, between February 25 and June 21. This is because the agreements with Amazon Prime Video and Pepsi provided for the money to fall into the account of ASJ Consultoria, owned by Allan Jesus, or into the company opened in partnership with Iran and another influencer, Vitor Mello.