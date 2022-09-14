GoldenEye 007 comes to Xbox and Game Pass with 4K graphics and Achievements

Raju Singh

One of the highlights of today’s Nintendo Direct (13) was the revelation that GoldenEye 007 will come to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack, including online multiplayer. However, what was not revealed there is that The game will also come to Xbox consoles and Game Pass platformwhich will also add achievements, 4K graphics and improved framerate.

According to Rare’s own announcement, the game will also have the famous couch multiplayer, offering the split-screen mode that we loved so much in the 90’s in Nintendo 64 games. Check it out:

Rare also detailed that they are proud to be working together with Nintendo to bring the game to both Switch and Xbox consoles. Unfortunately, it looks like the online mode will be Switch exclusive.

Unfortunately, GoldenEye 007 had no release date revealed (only “coming soon”) nor platforms: at this time, we only know that the game comes to Xbox One and Xbox Series S|Xbut there is no information if a PC version is planned.

