GoldenEye HD announced for Switch, PC and Xbox

GoldenEye HD was officially announced by Nintendo in the latest Direct and promptly confirmed for the online service.

After a lot of speculation, caused by Rare’s own employees who were seen playing and unlocking Achievements in the Xbox version of an HD version of GoldenEye, today we have official confirmation of its existence and imminent release.

After the confirmation of an HD version of GoldenEye thought to be an Xbox 360 remaster that was canceled due to licensing issues, this version was released for emulators on PC and after immense doubts if it would ever be released, here’s the confirmation.

Here is Nintendo’s message:

“Get ready for the mission, secret agents! GoldenEye 007 from Nintendo 64 is coming soon to Nintendo Switch as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack catalog with an online play option!”

In the meantime, Rare has already confirmed the release of this GoldenEye HD for Xbox, PC and Game Pass with 4K visuals, better performance and Achievements.

