Gretchen rips the verb, rebuts inconvenient comment and argues with a follower: “Mal-amada”

Singer Gretchen doesn’t mince her tongue and, to defend herself from malicious comments on the *internet, it would be no different. The artist received inconvenient criticism from a ‘no-nonsense’ follower and tried to counter the comments. It all happened last Sunday (11), when a netizen manifested in one of the publications of the Rainha do Rebolado with lasting criticism on account of the plastic surgeries that the famous has already performed.

“I’m a fan, however, it became a joke on social media and a meme on TV. Many surgical procedures turned her into someone else. That’s not Gretchen, she looks 100 years old. It’s what we see at the university every day, social media happiness.”commented the internet user, exposing her opinion on the procedures performed by Tammy’s mother, without mincing words.

The famous, of course, would not let such a strong comment on her social media be cheap. She tried to respond right away and, to top it off, she even blocked the follower: “How sad, huh? And it’s not a hater. Unhappiness is stamped on her profile. In the words is the repression of a woman who is totally unloved and who doesn’t love herself. What a pity I have for women like that. Look for a psychologist. Anyway, it is already blocked”she wrote.

FAMILY CASES

Recently, Thammy Miranda used social networks to show her indignation at the way in which Beatriz Miranda was announced in the cast of the next edition of “A Fazenda”. Turns out Gretchen’s son didn’t like being called “Gretchen’s granddaughter” Bia. In fact, the girl is the daughter of Jenny Miranda, Thammy’s ex-girlfriend.