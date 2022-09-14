Gretchen’s granddaughter quit her job after hurriedly invited by A Fazenda

Gretchen’s granddaughter quit her job after hurriedly invited to A Fazenda 2022

1 In 16

Photo 1 of 16 – Gretchen’s granddaughter quit her job after hurriedly invited to A Fazenda 2022 (Photo: Instagram) Photo 2 of 16 – Bia Miranda, 18 years old, would be living an affair with former football player Adriano Imperador. (Photo: Instagram) Photo 3 of 16 – The two would have got together for the first time two weeks ago. (Photo: Instagram) Photo 4 of 16 – The meeting between them would have happened while she was taking a break from her relationship. (Photo: Instagram) Photo 5 of 16 – Since then, Bia and Adriano would be meeting more discreetly so as not to attract attention. (Photo: Instagram) Photo 6 of 16 – Bia declared that her mother already knew that she had stayed with the former athlete, but that she is now playing “cynical”. (Photo: Instagram) Photo 7 of 16 – However, it denied the fact that they are living a romance. (Photo: Instagram) Photo 8 of 16 – “There was no relationship or dating at all. We just hung out and were getting to know each other,” she said. (Photo: Instagram) Photo 9 of 16 – The model also stated that she was not keeping in touch with Adriano and that they started talking again because of the news that came out in the media. (Photo: Instagram) Photo 10 of 16 – The young woman declared that she stayed with him only twice. (Photo: Instagram) Photo 11 of 16 – According to the young woman, Jenny would have a love interest in Adriano and accused her daughter of “piercing her eye”. (Photo: Instagram) Photo 12 of 16 – The young woman is a dancer and is also a model. (Photo: Instagram) Photo 13 of 16 – In addition, she is a digital influencer and accumulates more than 69 thousand followers on Instagram. (Photo: Instagram) Photo 14 of 16 – On Tiktok she has over 120k followers. (Photo: Instagram) Photo 15 of 16 – On your social networks, share videos with current trends and publish a little of your day to day. (Photo: Instagram) Photo 16 of 16 – The young woman’s name has been much talked about on the web after her involvement with the Emperor. (Photo: Instagram)

Bia Miranda, Gretchen’s granddaughter, quit her job after being hastily invited to participate in Record’s A Fazenda 14. This Tuesday (13), the Paiol member said that she was warned by the production about her entry into the reality show the day before she was pre-confined, due to health protocols.

“I’m going to have to work with my Instagram now, because I left my job to come here. I worked with Instagram and stayed late at work, that’s why I don’t sleep”, explained the dancer during a conversation with Suzi Sassaki.

In the parallel confinement, possible rural reality workers commented on the list that was leaked on the internet with the names of the participants. Bia was not in this relationship and had an opinion about the absence: “I was told on Saturday that I was going, and I went on Sunday [para o pré-confinamento. Antes,] They warned me that I could come in.”

++ 11 recent comedy series to have fun all week

Without a job, Bia received some advice from Suzi on how to take advantage of the reality’s media projection. “It’s very easy to work with media, like Instagram. Any brand you get R$ 3 thousand, R$ 5 thousand. The only thing you need is to take a picture and generate content, generate a lot of content”, said the ex-RedeTV.

During the gossip, the participants warned that they did not like actor Thomaz Costa, one of the main cast members of the reality show.

Don’t forget to like our page on Facebook and also in Instagram for more Jetss news.