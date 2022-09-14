Guns N’ Roses guitarist shows when he is escorted through the corridor of Eixo Anhanguera and even inside the terminal; video | Goiás

Guns N ‘Roses guitarist Richard Fortus surprised netizens by posting on a social network, this Tuesday (13), a video inside a car driving along the stretch of the Eixo Anhanguera, in Goiânia. (look above). In the caption, the artist praised that the escort service is done through a bus line.
- Share on WhatsApp
- Share on Telegram
“Everyone knows that South America has the best escort services. The police of Goiânia earn extra points for the effective use of the bus lines”, praised the guitarist, in English.
In the images, it is possible to see the buses, a motorcycle of the Metropolitan Civil Guard of Goiânia and even a terminal with several people, in addition to other points of the city.
Guns N’ Roses played the main hits for about 3 hours at Estádio Serra Dourada on Sunday night (11). Now the band heads to Belo Horizonte, where they will perform this Tuesday (13).
Guns N ‘Roses guitarist posts video of car traveling along Eixo Anhanguera and praises Goiânia’s escort service — Photo: Reproduction/Redes Social
See other news from the region at g1 Goiás.