Has the age of the metaverse arrived? See how the ‘virtual universe’ that Facebook is betting is looking like | Technology

But almost a year after the announcement, the company’s “virtual universe” is not available in Brazil and other services are far from being part of the routine of users in the country.

It still takes an effort to present the metaverse to internet users. THE word is unknown to half of Brazilian consumersaccording to a survey by the consultancy Accenture.

At the same time, interest in the metaverse in internet searches is waning. Google data indicates that searches for the word peaked in December 2021 and dropped during 2022.

With an eye on the subject, this report presents:

To get users’ attention, the metaverse needs improvement. That’s what Carlos Affonso Souza, director of the Institute of Technology and Society (ITS-Rio) and professor at the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ) assesses.

“I usually say that the metaverse has already arrived, but it’s not ready. It’s already arrived in the sense that everyone talks about it, but the imagined version of the metaverse doesn’t exist”, he says.

He points out that a more advanced version of the metaverse depends on graphics processing power, rendering of physical spaces for the virtual world, and other advances that will take some time to complete.

“What we have today is a preparatory discussion that is only possible because the internet has been with us for so long. So, in a way, we can foresee what this future could be with the metaverse, but certainly the metaverse that is in everyone’s mind, it still doesn’t exist today”, he adds.

The term “metaverse” originated in the science fiction book “Snow Crash”, written by Neal Stephenson and published in 1992. The author described the word as a “computer generated universe that the computer draws over your glasses and pumps into your headphones”.

What is the metaverse, touted as the future of Facebook

Edition of Snow Crash, written by Neal Stephenson and originally published in 1992 — Photo: Raaz/Flickr

The definition resembles the operation of virtual reality glasses, but there are several interpretations.

“There is no consensus on the concept of what a metaverse would be”, explains Souza.

According to him, it is possible to understand the term as a new period of the internet in which activities that were done in the real world gain virtual versions – this is the case of distance learning, the advancement of movie streaming and the use of digital banks, for example. .

On the other hand, he says, the concept can also represent the recreation of physical spaces in virtual environments to make interaction on the internet more similar to face-to-face contact.

Horizon Workrooms, a virtual reality environment developed by Oculus, a Meta company — Photo: Disclosure

“We can map the metaverse discussion as a natural successor of a phase that we are in today in the development of the internet”, summarizes the professor.

In both interpretations, the word is used to define the approximation of the virtual world with the real world. This is a process that happens gradually, as happened with the popularization phase of smartphones, for example.

The metaverse can be understood as an interconnected world similar to the web, according to Luciana Nedel, a professor at the Institute of Informatics at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS).

“The web has no owner and the metaverse will be something like that, which has no owner and is a collective construction through which we can navigate”, he analyzes.

This is one of the main questions of people in Brazil who search for the metaverse on Google, but there is no direct answer to it. That’s because the metaverse is not a platform, nor a specific place on the internet.

If the idea is to access platforms that relate to the concept at different levels, there are a few options available. They can be used on a computer or mobile phone and, in some cases, the device needs more capacity to run the graphics.

Horizon Worlds, by Goalis only available in seven countries – and Brazil is not one of them. The service works on the Oculus VR, the company’s device that is not officially sold in the country. There are units imported from the device on the internet for more than R$ 3,000.

“Of course, it is still expensive for the general population”, says Luciana. “There are other low-cost options, like Google’s cardboard glasses, which are used a lot in education. But, really, the quality is lower.”

Google Cardboard: Cardboard glasses are cheap alternatives to virtual reality devices — Photo: Disclosure / Google

What will become of the Facebook metaverse? — Photo: Wagner Magalhaes / g1

How do the platforms look?

In general, companies that explore the metaverse do not seek to faithfully reproduce the real world and have a very colorful look. In some cases, the appearance of services is criticized.

This is the case with Horizon Worlds, which became a joke among some users when the boss of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, released a photo of the platform. The negative repercussion led the executive to explain that the service will gain improvements in graphics soon.

“The graphics on Horizon are capable of much more — even on VR headsets — and Horizon is improving very quickly,” Zuckerberg said in a second post with an image with more realistic graphics.

There are services that propose immersion, but do not have a 3D look. Epic Metaverses, for example, has a platform that recreates corporate offices and presents them with an overhead view, in 2D. The idea is to promote integration between employees in times of remote work.

“The metaverse doesn’t necessarily have to be exactly as Mark Zuckerberg is putting it, which is a 3D metaverse with virtual reality glasses,” says Luiz Guilherme, founder of Epic Metaverses.

“It has been proven during the two years of the pandemic that tools like Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams are teleconferencing tools, however, they are not tools for social coexistence, culture, training. They didn’t work for that”, he says.

Epic Metaverses created a virtual version of Central Perk, a coffee shop from the 'Friends' series — Photo: Disclosure/Epic Metaverses

After Facebook’s name change to Meta, several initiatives have emerged that try to explore the potential of the metaverse.

In Brazil, the Mato Grosso Labor Court has recreated its physical space in an immersive system that can be accessed on a computer or virtual reality glasses. The platform has an experimental character and is not yet used to hold hearings.

Another experience is that of a hospital in São Paulo that performed a neurosurgery simulation with the guidance of a virtual character that could be seen with augmented reality glasses. The idea is that the avatar will be used in the future to teach students about medical procedures.

There are also virtual cities that allow you to rent land on their platforms. One of them is Xepa World, which intends to offer its spaces to companies. The environment still has few spaces occupied – for now, the highlights are two virtual art galleries.

“The artists led us to understand that this new space works as a new support for the arts. Through it, it is possible to tell the same stories that we used to tell before, but in a new way”, says Jonas Davanço, co-founder of Xepa World , startup that created the virtual city.

Xepa World is a platform with a virtual city focused on art and entertainment — Photo: Publicity/Xepa World

Another Brazilian platform that bets on the metaverse is the mobile game PK XD, focused on children. Players create their characters and can earn goods such as clothes, cars and virtual houses through activities carried out with other people.

“It’s a world where children are socially interacting with each other and having experiences,” explains Charles Barros, co-founder of game producer Afterverse.

PK XD game has a virtual world where users can perform activities together to earn items — Photo: Disclosure / PK XD

The executive believes that the fact that the game is available for smartphones (and not for virtual reality glasses) helps to democratize the idea of ​​a virtual universe.

“Social networks spread very strongly not only because of the concept, but because you needed very little barrier to entry. On any computer or cell phone that browses the internet, you can enter social networks and the metaverses are no different” , says.

The metaverse can also be useful in some segments of e-commerce, says Luciana Nedel, a professor at UFRGS. She assesses that the concept has the potential to be explored in virtual supermarket purchases, for example.

“There’s a way of shopping at the supermarket, which is: I have the list, but there’s what I buy on impulse. So, I’m looking at things on the shelves and remembering things I didn’t put on the list. supermarket the metaverse is great”, he says.

To understand whether a platform is exploring the metaverse, it is possible to compare it with other forms of interaction on the internet, explains professor Carlos Affonso Souza, from ITS-Rio and UERJ.

“To what extent this relationship [virtual] seems to replicate the feeling of being present? Because if it sounds like a WhatsApp audio call or a Zoom video conference, you can’t say that’s a metaverse.”

