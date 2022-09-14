“He asked me for three names. I gave it to Bruno Henrique…”; Suggestions to SPFC surface and reach Flamengo fans

On Wednesday night (14), at 9:45 pm (Brasilia time), Flamengo welcomes São Paulo, at Maracanã, in a return game valid for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. On the other hand, Fluminense visits Corinthians, at the Neo Química Arena, after drawing 2-2, at the Biggest in the World. The only one that has an advantage at this stage of the tournament is Fla.

After beating SPFC 3-1 at Morumbi, Mais Querido has the easiest situation among the four candidates for the big decision of the competition organized by the CBF. in another opportunitywhen he was in charge of Soberano, coach Dorival Júnior indicated three flamenguists to São Paulobut fate wanted Mengão to be the final choice.

An interview given by Dorival to journalist Jorge Nicola came to light again and stirs behind the scenes: “When I met with Raí, when he had just joined as a football executive, he told me ‘Dorival, I have money to hire a player’. And I said ‘Raí, can I tell you something? I don’t want you to bring anyone other than São Paulo level, but I need a player. An attacker from the side,’” the commander exposed.

“He asked me for three names. I gave Everton (Cebolinha), Bruno Henrique and Gabigol. We were closed with Gabigol. I was in the United States, and suddenly, out of nowhere, it ended up not happening and he ended up in Santos”, added Dorival Júnior about the requests he had made to the Tricolor board.

injured, BH27 for example, it only returns to the lawns in the next season. Everton Chives, CRF’s most expensive signing this year, has not yet been exciting and is far from unanimous in Gávea. of the trio, gabigol has idol status and is currently trying to make peace with the goal and get back on the World Cup radar.