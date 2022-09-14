“He can’t tell a story”

The presenter of the Meeting was once again detonated on social networks; If Patrícia wants to comment on the criticisms, Bolavip Brasil makes itself available

The actor Gabriel Saterinterpreter of Trindade in “wetland“, was the guest of this Tuesday’s Meeting (13). The artist’s participation in the attraction led by Patricia Poet and Manoel Soares, even, it was talked about on social networks. On Twitter, the singer’s name appeared in Trending Topics (the most talked about topics at the moment).

However, the presenter was again detonated on the web for allegedly ‘cutting’ the son of Almir Sater. “Not even Gabriel escaped from Patricia Poeta. He can’t tell a whole story that she already cuts (…) It was such a good subject“, complained a netizen. “Manoel also insisted on cutting it“, wrote another.

“How is it possible that a program is strange (sic) in such a way that even Gabriel cannot fix it. Any star that doesn’t come down can come while Patricia is ahead. What a shame“, highlighted a third. “Man, this Patricia is unbearable, it’s clear how superior she thinks she is. I’m only watching because of Gabriel, who I’m in love with“, evaluated another.

It is worth noting that, during the morning program, the multitalented artist performed “Amor de Índio” with maestro João Carlos Martins, in addition to the song “Cavalo Preto”, composed by Anacleto Rosas Júnior. If Patrícia wants to comment on the criticism, Bolavip Brasil makes itself available.