He does that! Discover 10 bizarre habits of King Charles III

King Charles III, son of queen elizabeth II , who died last Thursday, 8, has already started to cause some controversy in the British crown. He sat on the throne for the first time on Monday, the 12th, after his mother’s funeral procession.

See too: Will the pound sterling with the face of Queen Elizabeth II lose value after her death?

More than the inherent challenges of royalty, the current King Charles will have other arduous missions. One of them is to keep his image in better shape than he had been keeping up until then. When irritated by a simple inkwell, for example, his attitude towards a worker sounded arrogant and out of the tone that today’s society accepts.

Arrogant attitudes can be considered normal for King Charles

Although the fact drew the attention of the press and the people itself, the truth is that arrogance permeates the life of the then King Charles. Some analysts point out that the situation involving a simple pen reveals only one of the common traits of the monarch’s personality. They cause a lot of problems for the support team that surrounds the royal family.

There are some people who believe that Charles suffers from Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and that his attitude is nothing more than a reflection of this problem. Therefore, we have selected some of the habits strange and uncomfortable that he shows on a daily basis.

Weird habits of the British king:

1 – King Charles uses only one brand of toilet paper;

2 – Does not use technologies for conversation and communicates through notes with friends and family;

3 – The position of the cover of the toilet it must always be in the “right” way;

4 – Before brushing their teeth, employees need to leave 2.5 cm of paste on the brush;

5 – Not only the pajamas, but the shoelaces need to be ironed;

6 – King Charles takes his own bed when he travels;

7 – He changes his clothes at least five times a day;

8 – He does not touch the objects that are in the car or on the work table;

9 – They say he gets two plums and a glass of juice every morning. One of the fruits is returned into the glass daily;

10 – Dinner is always boiled egg, salad and a glass of Dry Martini.