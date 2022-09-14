High-energy particles put satellites and planes at risk

posted on 09/13/2022 15:39



Magnetic fields in the Sun’s outer atmosphere can accelerate ions and electrons to speeds close to the speed of light – (credit: ESA-D. Ducros)

A new study by researchers at Columbia University, in the United States, may have found the answer to a question that has been investigated for 70 years: how do explosions of high-energy particles in space happen?

These explosions, or “surges”, occur at unpredictable times and the high-energy particles can bombard the Earth and objects outside the Earth’s atmosphere with radiation, endangering the lives of astronauts and potentially destroying satellites. According to the study, these “surges” can trigger showers of radiation strong enough to hit passengers on planes flying over the North Pole.

From these questions and in search of answers, the researchers at the University were able to simulate – using a supercomputer – when and how high-energy particles are born in turbulent environments such as the atmosphere of the Sun, thus predicting such outbreaks.

These simulations mimic atmospheric conditions on the Sun and provide the most extensive data collected to date on how and when high-energy particles will form.

“This exciting new research will allow us to better predict the origin of energetic solar particles and improve prediction models for space weather events, a key goal of NASA and other space agencies and governments around the world,” says Luca Comisso, a of the research authors. The research was carried out with the support of the US Space Agency (NASA) and the National Science Foundation.

According to the text, for many years, scientists have believed that the Sun’s plasma generates high-energy particles, although they have not been able to prove it.

Magnetic fields in the Sun’s outer atmosphere can accelerate ions and electrons to speeds approaching the speed of light. The Sun and the outer atmosphere of other stars consist of particles in a plasma state, a highly turbulent state distinct from liquid, gas, and solid states.

For experts, the text can help other areas of astronomy because energetic particles can be observed not only around the Sun, but also in other environments in the universe, such as in the surroundings of black holes and neutron stars.

“Our results are centered on the Sun, but can also be seen as a starting point to better understand how high-energy particles are produced in more distant stars and around black holes,” says Comisso. than supercomputer simulations can tell us about how these particles are born throughout the universe”, he also points out.

The results found were published in the scientific journal The Astrophysical Journal Letters this Tuesday (13/9).