“His forte is attacking and exposing women”

The singer Ludmilla starred in a heated discussion on social networks with columnist Léo Dias, from the website Metrópoles, after the journalist commented on the singer’s participation in the last edition of Rock in Rio, which took place on Sunday (11). He exalted the opinion of Anitta, Ludmilla’s disaffected, criticizing what would be a loss of prestige with national popular artists at the festival.

It all started with a publication by the columnist on the website about Anitta’s speech in which the popstar expressed regret for the presence of artists born in the periphery only on the secondary stages of the festival, and not on the main one. In the text entitled “Anitta puts her finger on the wound at RIR: Ludmilla cannot accept little”Léo Dias criticizes the funkeira attitude, who participated in the festival as the main attraction on the Sunset Stage.

The exchange between the two took place on Twitter, when the journalist commented that Lud was silent in front of the organization of the event, instead of fighting for the Mundo Stage, the main stage of the City of Rock: “Anitta’s participation on the Mundo Stage at the festival in 2019 came at a hard cost. Without her in this year’s edition, it was expected that Ludmilla would take the main stage. However, she was selected to Sunset and shut up, but her place was in the World”he said, inviting the reader to the story.

Bruna Gonçalves’ wife did not shut up and gave a short and thick answer, which shook the columnist: “If you limp, soft egg”she said, who soon received the justification: “You need to put yourself in your place, not on a secondary stage. But never mind, it will take you a while to understand.”, he said. The explanation did not convince the singer, who did a reverse: “His strength is attacking and exposing women. I don’t see you making fun of a male, I don’t see an article like that. I don’t take you seriously anymore”said the singer.