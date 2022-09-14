Hormones generated during exercise reduce Parkinson’s symptoms

Hormones generated during physical exercise can reduce Parkinson’s symptoms, as a study published in the journal suggests Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The researchers investigated the interaction between the disease and a molecule called irisin.

To test the molecule’s effects on Parkinson’s, the teams focused on a research model in which mouse brain cells were engineered to scatter tiny, thin fibers of alpha-synuclein, a protein that regulates mood and movements related to the release of dopamine. , one of the neurotransmitters.

When alpha-synuclein proteins clump together, these clumps kill brain cells that produce dopamine, one of the main triggers of Parkinson’s disease. With the study, the researchers found that irisin prevented the accumulation of alpha-synuclein clumps.







Photo: twenty20photos/envato / Canaltech

The scientists injected alpha-synuclein into an area of ​​the mouse’s brain, called the striatum, where dopamine-producing neurons extend. Six months later, mice given irisin had no muscle movement deficits, while those injected with a placebo had difficulties.

Additional studies of brain cells among mice given irisin showed that the exercise hormone reduced levels of Parkinson’s disease-related alpha-synuclein by between 50% and 80%. The idea, then, is to study this relationship between the molecule and the neurodegenerative condition more and more in depth.

Source: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences via Science Blog

Trending on Canaltech: